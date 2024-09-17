Got Deep Pockets? This New Scotty Cameron Golo Putter Could Be For You

Titleist is releasing a brand new Scotty Cameron Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD 'Chromatic Bronze' putter. But it isn't cheap and you'd better act fast…

Got Deep Pockets? This New Scotty Cameron Golo Putter Could Be For You
(Image credit: Titleist)
Joe Ferguson
By
published

As the creator of many of the best putters in the game, any time Scotty Cameron puts out a new putter design, it is noteworthy, and today sees the release of a new model, the Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD. Scotty Cameron loyalists will be licking their lips at this tour-inspired, limited-edition piece with a hefty price tag.

Scotty Cameron Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD putter

(Image credit: Titleist)

The Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD is a special release, compact mallet-style putter, in what Titleist calls a 'Chromatic Bronze’ finish. It features a much-favoured plumbers neck design and also features a new chain-link face milling pattern designed to enhance the impact experience.

“The GOLO 6 putter head size has been in play for a couple of years now. As more touring pros adopt this compact mallet shape, we get into the prototype phase of experimenting with different neck configurations and finishes based on player feedback.”

Scotty Cameron

The Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD is said to offer extremely high levels of stability and MOI and has been milled from 303 stainless steel. The ‘Chromatic Bronze’ finish is often a tour-only offering that will please Scotty Cameron enthusiasts everywhere, as will the addition of a black anodized 6061 aluminum sole plate. The putter also features a custom Full Contact grip and a model-specific shaft band to round out the setup. 

Image 1 of 2
Scotty Cameron Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD putter
(Image credit: Titleist)

The Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD putter features performance-balanced weighting with two customizable stainless steel sole weights made in 10-gram, 15-gram, and 20-gram increments matched to the associated putter lengths of 33-inches, 34-inches and 35-inches.

Scotty Cameron Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD putter

(Image credit: Titleist)

The new model will be available in both right and left-handed models, albeit the left-handed offering will only be a small run so you will need to act fast to secure one.

Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD putters will be available worldwide at select titleist-authorized golf shops on September 27th, 2024 with an RRP of £729.

Joe Ferguson
Joe Ferguson
Staff Writer

 

Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade.  He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice. 

Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.

Joe's current What's In The Bag? 

Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X

Fairway wood: TaylorMade Qi10 Tour - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X

Irons: Callaway Apex CB 24'  3-11 - Project X LS 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10 54D and 60M

Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9

Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x 

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R

Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸