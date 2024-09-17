Got Deep Pockets? This New Scotty Cameron Golo Putter Could Be For You

As the creator of many of the best putters in the game, any time Scotty Cameron puts out a new putter design, it is noteworthy, and today sees the release of a new model, the Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD. Scotty Cameron loyalists will be licking their lips at this tour-inspired, limited-edition piece with a hefty price tag.

(Image credit: Titleist)

The Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD is a special release, compact mallet-style putter, in what Titleist calls a 'Chromatic Bronze’ finish. It features a much-favoured plumbers neck design and also features a new chain-link face milling pattern designed to enhance the impact experience.

“The GOLO 6 putter head size has been in play for a couple of years now. As more touring pros adopt this compact mallet shape, we get into the prototype phase of experimenting with different neck configurations and finishes based on player feedback.” Scotty Cameron

The Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD is said to offer extremely high levels of stability and MOI and has been milled from 303 stainless steel. The ‘Chromatic Bronze’ finish is often a tour-only offering that will please Scotty Cameron enthusiasts everywhere, as will the addition of a black anodized 6061 aluminum sole plate. The putter also features a custom Full Contact grip and a model-specific shaft band to round out the setup.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Titleist) (Image credit: Titleist)

The Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD putter features performance-balanced weighting with two customizable stainless steel sole weights made in 10-gram, 15-gram, and 20-gram increments matched to the associated putter lengths of 33-inches, 34-inches and 35-inches.

(Image credit: Titleist)

The new model will be available in both right and left-handed models, albeit the left-handed offering will only be a small run so you will need to act fast to secure one.

Xperimental GOLO 6.2 LTD putters will be available worldwide at select titleist-authorized golf shops on September 27th, 2024 with an RRP of £729.