Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Struck With Mystery Illness During Open Championship
Although Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, was suffering with illness on Friday, he managed to get through it as Scheffler moved into contention at Royal Troon
It's no secret that caddies play a huge part in a players success and, arguably, their walk around the course is much harder, given the fact they're lugging a 40-pound golf bag over multiple miles.
On Friday at The 152nd Open Championship, conditions were tough for those heading out in the afternoon and, although Troon is an easier walk than say Augusta National, it still requires plenty of thought, something which wasn't easy for Scottie Scheffler's caddie, Ted Scott, who was up all night with illness prior to his Scheffler's second round.
Firing a second round 70 to move to two-under for the tournament, Scheffler is now five back of leader, Shane Lowry, as the World No.1 searches for yet another title to add to his 2024 campaign.
Speaking to the media on Friday, the American stated: "He (Scott) had a bit of food poisoning last night -- well, could have been food poisoning, could be some sort of stomach bug. But he seemed to feel better as the day went on. The doc here took good care of him. But he did not sleep very much last night apparently. We didn't know if he was going to be able to go this morning, but he fought it out".
Throughout the round, Scott was seen lying down on the tee boxes, including the fifth and 10th, with cameras catching the veteran caddie in some discomfort. Despite this, he managed to walk round the South Ayrshire course and, by the end of it, received the praise, sort of, from his boss, Scheffler.
"You saw him laying down probably quite a bit out there, which was pretty funny. But it's just one of those deals, you're used to him being in one position, standing there by the bag, and then all of a sudden on the ninth today he was literally sitting on the 10th tee for like 10 minutes while we were putting out over there. I didn't even see him, which was a bit unusual. He's a fighter. He did a good job today and battled through it".
Appointed in 2021, both Scheffler and Scott have formed a formidable relationship that has amassed 12 PGA Tour victories, including two Majors. In 2024 alone, Scott has picked up around $2.6 million from Scheffler's wins and, at The Open, that will likely increase as the American goes in search of a third Major scalp.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
