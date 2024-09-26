‘What Was That?!’ - Scottie Scheffler Fires Back At Close Friend Tom Kim In Epic Presidents Cup Scene
Scottie Scheffler had an epic response to his good friend Tom Kim during their fourballs matchup as things heated up at the Presidents Cup
Team USA’s Scottie Scheffler was fired up on day one of the Presidents Cup as he responded to a long birdie putt from his good friend Tom Kim of the International Team with one of his own.
Things went up a gear on the seventh hole at Royal Montreal Golf Club, with Scheffler and Russell Henley of the United States up by two holes against Kim and Sungjae Im of the Internationals.
Kim managed to sink a long birdie putt to put the pressure on the Americans, letting out a big celebratory roar in front of Scheffler in the process.
With Scheffler then needing to match Kim’s birdie to tie the hole, the World No.1 answered back with aplomb and let out some rare emotion in the direction of his opponents.
“What was that?!” Scheffler appeared to yell towards Kim after rolling in his putt in one of the most electric moments of the event so far.
Bringing the energy ⚡️⚡️ Tom Kim makes. Scottie Scheffler answers. pic.twitter.com/31S9zkM7z4September 26, 2024
Scheffler’s birdie, his first of the day, helped the American pair keep a two-hole lead after seven holes.
Scheffler and Kim are good friends off the course, with both residing in Dallas and regularly practicing together.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Their friendship was apparent when they went head-to-head down the stretch at the Travelers Championship in June, with Scheffler ultimately coming out on top in a playoff.
"It's great competing against one of my good buddies in Tom Kim, but it's also very difficult at the same time," Scheffler said after his victory at TPC River Highlands.
"I want what's best for him, and so sometimes it can be hard, I think, for both of us, you know, battling against each other out there. But it was a lot of fun and I'm proud to be sitting here with the trophy.”
Kim said at the time that competing against Scheffler felt like a "practice round" and called him “a true champion but even greater friend”.
However, it appears their friendship has been put aside, for now, at the Presidents Cup.
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
-
-
‘I’m Optimistic’ - Jon Rahm Expresses Desire To Play Both PGA Tour And LIV Golf Events
Jon Rahm hopes to be able to “play freely” between different circuits and is "optimistic" about a potential deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's backers
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Max Homa Reveals Coaching Change Ahead Of Presidents Cup
Max Homa has parted ways with swing coach Mark Blackburn ahead of the Presidents Cup after a "tough year" on the PGA Tour
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Max Homa Reveals Coaching Change Ahead Of Presidents Cup
Max Homa has parted ways with swing coach Mark Blackburn ahead of the Presidents Cup after a "tough year" on the PGA Tour
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Has His Say On Rory McIlroy's Season Of Near Misses
Scottie Scheffler had some calm words of comfort for Rory McIlroy after his string of near misses this season
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Meaning Behind The Presidents Cup International Team Shield Logo
The International Team shield logo was first introduced by former captain Ernie Els ahead of the 2019 Presidents Cup as a way to unify the side
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Presidents Cup Scores And Live Updates: USA In Control On Day 1 At Royal Montreal
The 15th Presidents Cup is underway from Royal Montreal Golf Club - follow live scores
By Conor Keenan Last updated
-
'It's Our Time' - Mike Weir Says Team Spirit Can Spark International Presidents Cup Victory
International captain Mike Weir says the best ever team spirit in his camp can help them to finally end the USA's winning run at the Presidents Cup
By Paul Higham Published
-
Fluff In The Driving Seat For Jim Furyk At Presidents Cup
Jim Furyk will have long-time caddie Mike 'Fluff' Cowan alongside him at this week's Presidents Cup but in a different role than usual
By Paul Higham Published
-
Presidents Cup Day 1 Pairings, Matches And Tee Times
The day one match-ups have been announced by captains Jim Furyk and Mike Weir, with the action getting underway on Thursday at 11.35 ET (4.35pm BST)
By Mike Hall Last updated
-
Presidents Cup Gala: Players And Wives Celebrate 15th Edition Of USA vs Internationals Match
Ahead of the event's start on Thursday, all 24 players, captains and vice captains, plus their partners, headed to the Presidents Cup Gala dinner in the centre of Montreal
By Matt Cradock Published