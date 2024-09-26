‘What Was That?!’ - Scottie Scheffler Fires Back At Close Friend Tom Kim In Epic Presidents Cup Scene

Team USA’s Scottie Scheffler was fired up on day one of the Presidents Cup as he responded to a long birdie putt from his good friend Tom Kim of the International Team with one of his own.

Things went up a gear on the seventh hole at Royal Montreal Golf Club, with Scheffler and Russell Henley of the United States up by two holes against Kim and Sungjae Im of the Internationals.

Kim managed to sink a long birdie putt to put the pressure on the Americans, letting out a big celebratory roar in front of Scheffler in the process.

With Scheffler then needing to match Kim’s birdie to tie the hole, the World No.1 answered back with aplomb and let out some rare emotion in the direction of his opponents.

“What was that?!” Scheffler appeared to yell towards Kim after rolling in his putt in one of the most electric moments of the event so far.

Scheffler’s birdie, his first of the day, helped the American pair keep a two-hole lead after seven holes.

Scheffler and Kim are good friends off the course, with both residing in Dallas and regularly practicing together.

Their friendship was apparent when they went head-to-head down the stretch at the Travelers Championship in June, with Scheffler ultimately coming out on top in a playoff.

"It's great competing against one of my good buddies in Tom Kim, but it's also very difficult at the same time," Scheffler said after his victory at TPC River Highlands.

"I want what's best for him, and so sometimes it can be hard, I think, for both of us, you know, battling against each other out there. But it was a lot of fun and I'm proud to be sitting here with the trophy.”

Kim said at the time that competing against Scheffler felt like a "practice round" and called him “a true champion but even greater friend”.

However, it appears their friendship has been put aside, for now, at the Presidents Cup.