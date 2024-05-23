Scottie Scheffler Charges Will Not Be Dropped, Louisville Police Confirms In Press Conference

Louisville police have confirmed that charges against World No.1 Scottie Scheffler will not be dropped as they released additional video footage of his arrest during last week's PGA Championship.

Scheffler saw his tournament hopes thrown into chaos on the morning of the second round when he was arrested while driving into Valhalla Golf Club in heavy traffic caused by an earlier unrelated accident in which a pedestrian died after being struck by a shuttle bus.

The American later labelled the incident a "big misunderstanding" but was placed in handcuffs and arrested, before being charged with four offences, including “second-degree assault of a police officer".

Officials also revealed in a press conference on Thursday morning that Detective Bryan Gillis, who arrested Scheffler, has received “corrective action” for his failure to turn on his body camera at the time of the incident.

“Detective Gillis should have turned on his body-worn camera but he did not. His failure to do so is a violation of the LMPD policy. He did not have his body-worn camera operational ready," Louisville Police Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed on Thursday morning.

"Detective Gillis was counselled by his supervisor," the chief said. "We understand the seriousness of the failure to capture this interaction, which is why our officer has received corrective action for this policy violation."

While footage of the incident was not captured by Detective Gillis, LMPD has now released additional footage from a police dashcam and a fixed pole from the other side of Shelbyville Road.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg also confirmed that any further footage will not be released until the end of the legal process, per a request from the county attorney's office.

Scheffler now faces an arraignment on June 3 - the week of The Memorial Tournament - and must appear in person.

Speaking outside the press conference at Louisville's Metro Hall, Scheffler’s attorney Steve Romines said: "Our position is the same as it was last Friday - Scottie Scheffler didn't do anything wrong. We're not interested in settling the case and we will either try it or it will get dismissed.

“All the evidence that continues to come out continues to support what Scottie said all along, that this was a chaotic situation and he didn’t do anything wrong.”

Scheffler is set to begin his first round of this week's Charles Schwab Challenge on Thursday but has not spoken to the media since his final round of the PGA Championship on Sunday.