Scheffler and Fleetwood Call For Olympic Golf Format To Remain 72-Hole Stroke Play
The gold and silver medalists in Paris have called for more of the same when asked about the format of the competition
After Scottie Scheffler pipped Team GB's Tommy Fleetwood to gold in the Olympic men's stroke play at Le Golf National, both were in favour of continuing the 72-hole format for the 2028 games in Los Angeles.
The American stood atop the medal podium after a blockbuster Sunday in Paris, shooting a final day 62 to finish at 19-under, beating Fleetwood by a single shot.
The Southport native couldn't make it a hat-trick of victories at Le Golf National after winning the French Open in 2017, before delivering a spellbinding performance in his debut Ryder Cup a year later, winning all four matches alongside Francesco Molinari in a 17.5-10.5 beatdown of a favoured US team.
"I think the best way to determine the best golfer of the week probably is that 72-hole format" Fleetwood told the media after his round.
"I feel like all the Majors deserve absolutely the same format as the biggest prizes in the game are because it is one of the biggest prizes in the game. I think the format is right, and I guess most other sports would do the same as what they do year-in, year-out. They do the same format as well."
"I agree with Tommy" said Scheffler, whose bumper 2024 continues following his gold medal win. "I think if you are going to have an individual tournament, 72-hole stroke-play is the best way to crown a champion and the best player for that week".
Ahead of the 2028 Olympics, the International Golf Federation, the governing body for golf in the Olympics, has confirmed reports from earlier this year that a proposal was made to the International Olympic Committee for a mixed golf event at the 2028 Games in LA and, according to both medalists, they were open to a team competition being added to the games ahead of the LA games.
The golf will be hosted at the famous Riviera Country Club in 2028 , with plenty of discussions to come over the future of the format at the Olympics. "Yeah, I would love there to be another event alongside about that they have spoken about. I would love another chance at a medal selfishly" said Fleetwood.
"As far as a team competition goes, I think that would be a fun aspect" Scheffler added. "It can be tough for us at times with it being in the middle of our season on tour. But if that's something that we can find the time for, then I think that would be really special."
Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
