Trump National Doral To Host $50m LIV Golf Invitational Series Finale

Trump National Doral will return to our screens for the first time in over six years after being confirmed as the venue for the season-ending $50m Team Championship on the LIV Golf Invitational Series between 27-30th October.

The Blue Monster course was previously the venue for the WGC-Cadillac Championship from 2007-2016 after hosting the Doral Open from 1962 to 2006.

The Miami venue will stage the season finale for Greg Norman's controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series where the format is said to be 'seeded four-day, four-round, match play knock-out' where 12 teams will compete for the huge $50m purse. The first-place team will walk away with $16m, followed by $10m for second, and $8m for third with each player on the team receiving a 25% cut of earnings.

The Team Championship follows the first seven $25m events in London, Portland, New Jersey, Boston, Chicago, Bangkok and Jeddah. Each tournament will have 48-man fields featuring 12 teams of four who will play 54-holes with no cut.

The first event at the Centurion Club in June has had 20 PGA Tour players apply according to reports, with big names including Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter linked.

The 18th hole pictured at Trump National Doral (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There could not be a more perfect location to host our biggest event of the year at a course with such a long history with professional golfers, and we are excited to add another piece of history to this famed destination,” LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said.

“I am very much looking forward to October to watch these teams go head-to-head to compete for the largest prize purse in tournament history. As we continue to select locations for our events in world-class cities, we knew Miami had to be included in the rota, and the Blue Monster is a fan favorite and a perfect place to end our inaugural season.”

The famous Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral was redesigned by Gil Hanse in 2014 and measures over 7,600 yards. It is one of the best golf courses in Florida.

"Trump National Doral is one of the finest golf resorts anywhere in the world and we are honored to host the LIV Golf Invitational Team Championship in October," Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization said. "The iconic Blue Monster is a beloved championship venue that has hosted many of the greatest players in all of golf and we are looking forward to making this event a phenomenal success."