Saudi International To Be Broadcast Live On Free-To-Air TV

The Saudi International will be free to view for golf fans watching in the UK and Ireland.

FreeSports will broadcast live action across the four days as some of the biggest names in golf assemble to take on the challenge of the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City from February 3-6.

Dustin Johnson returns to defend his title, but will face stiff competition from the star-studded line-up set to descend upon Jeddah for the controversial Asian Tour event. Johnson will be joined in Saudi Arabia by a host of fellow major champions including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry.

Also competing for a share of the $5million total prize are Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Paul Casey, among others.

The event has been mired in controversy since it was first added to what was formerly the European Tour schedule in 2019, with many seeing it as an attempt to ‘sportswash’ Saudi Arabia’s much-publicised human rights record.

It now headlines the new-look Asian Tour, which has been boosted by a $200m investment from LIV Golf Investments (LGI), a new start-up company funded by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

Greg Norman was recently appointed the CEO of LGI and has been tasked with coaxing some of the sport’s biggest names to join the Super Golf League.

FreeSports is owned by Premier Sports and is available on Sky HD Channel 422, Virgin TV HD Channel 553, Freeview Channel 64, BT/TalkTalk Channel 64 and online via the FreeSports Player.