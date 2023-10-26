Ryder Cup Star On To Third Caddie Of The Season With PGA Tour In Mind

Robert MacIntyre is on his third caddie of the season as he looks to lock-up one of the 10 PGA Tour cards available for a high finish on the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai.

The Scotsman is playing in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club this week with Mike Burrow on his bag - as he was at the Andalucia Masters at Sotogrande.

Burrow is the third different caddie for MacIntyre this season, who kicked off the campaign with fellow Scot Mike Thomson before teaming up again with Greg Milne.

The Irishman was MacIntyre's first caddie on the DP World Tour and the man who carried his bag for his dream Ryder Cup debut in Rome, and he was still there at the Alfred Dunhill before another change was made.

Englishman Burrow, who has most recently worked with Danny Willett but also been on the bag for Marcus Armitage, Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Haotong Li, will now caddie for MacIntyre for the final part of the season.

MacIntyre confirmed the switch ahead of the tournament in Qatar, as he continues to chase a PGA Tour card for next season.

"Made another change with the caddie, but the game is in good shape," MacIntyre was quoted as saying by the Scotsman.

"Just trying to manage my energy output just now and hopefully it’s not too hot over the next couple of days."

“I’ve not done much other than play the holes I’ve needed to play. Mike even said it on the way around, let’s not get annoyed because it’ll waste energy."

Robert MacIntyre with caddie Greg Milne at the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 27-year-old admits making the PGA Tour is his focus during the final stretch of the season - as he's currently the sixth player holding a card out of the 10 spots available.

The latest caddie switch is thought to be with a move to America in mind, but first he has to qualify and MacIntyre is using his successful quest to get into Europe's Ryder Cup team as experience for another chase.

“(I have my eye on) one of the Top Ten cards for the PGA Tour,” MacIntyre added. “I’m close to being set, I would say. But that’s why I’m here, picking up points. Trying to win golf tournaments, but, if not, just pick up as many points as I can.

“It’s the same as when I was on the chase for the Ryder Cup. Turn up and pick up points, whether it’s one point or 400 points, it can be vital at the end. My goal is to play freely, play smart and pick up some points.”