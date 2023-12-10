Robert MacIntyre Celebrates Epic Year By Taking Ryder Cup To Hometown
The Scot, who starred for the Europeans at the match, took a trip to Oban with the Ryder Cup in tow
Robert MacIntyre is known as one of the most down-to-earth players in the game, and, even after a dream year, he has proved he has not forgotten his roots with a visit to his hometown, and bringing the Ryder Cup with him.
The Scot had an excellent DP World Tour season including runner-up behind Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open. His form on the circuit not only secured him a full PGA Tour card for 2024, but also automatic qualification to the biennial match.
He excelled at the Marco Simone contest, too, with 2.5 points from his three outings as Team Europe claimed an emphatic 16.5 to 11.5 win over the Americans.
Following that epic year, he has returned to his hometown of Oban, along with the famous cup he helped the Europeans reclaim in October.
Videos and images posted on X by both MacIntyre and Ryder Cup Europe show the three-time DP World Tour winner with the trophy at a local school, while he also caught the attention of drivers standing by a road sign for the town with the cup in his hands.
What it's all about @robert1lefty 💙🏆Bob MacIntyre brought the Ryder Cup to schools in his home town of Oban. pic.twitter.com/TQaLZdLLYaDecember 8, 2023
"Get in there" @robert1lefty 😅🏆 pic.twitter.com/gVxO0W36DzDecember 8, 2023
Then, in scenes reminiscent of the party the victorious team initiated on the bus following the match, footage was also posted of MacIntyre singing Proclaimers classic I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) at a family gathering with the iconic cup perched in a trophy cabinet.
Friends, family and the Ryder cup 🇪🇺🏆 pic.twitter.com/HfPeEITWDHDecember 9, 2023
The reaction to the posts was overwhelmingly positive, too, with some commenting on how MacIntyre's visit would have a positive long-term effect on the game...
I believe this is what growing the game looks like 👍🏻December 8, 2023
Now, this is what a legacy looks like!December 8, 2023
Thank you so much for your visit to @st_oban you truly have inspired the next generation! ⛳️🤩😄December 8, 2023
The fact MacIntyre returned to his hometown to share his success is not surprising given his refreshingly levelheaded demeanor.
In 2022, when huge sums of money were being mentioned in the build-up to the launch of LIV Golf, MacIntyre remained entirely unimpressed, declaring it "obscene money to be throwing at sport” and adding: “For me right now, I’m comfortable. I’ve got a house, a home, my family is healthy. I’ve got a car I can drive. I have clothes I can put on and I can still treat myself and my family. What do I need? Just now, I’m as happy as I can be in the life of Robert MacIntyre.”
Then, after his Ryder Cup heroics, he flew home on a budget airline days before taking part in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
Before the season-closing DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, on the subject of heading to the PGA Tour, MacIntyre told BBC Sport: "My life will change quite dramatically with where I have to live, what I have to do - but Bob MacIntyre won't change. He's going to be the same guy and I will still live life the same way."
Following his trip to Oban with the Ryder Cup in tow, there are plenty of locals who can attest to that.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Lydia Ko And Jason Day Claim Inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational
The Major winning duo overcame a late charge from a number of pairs to pick up the first edition of the Grant Thornton Invitational
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Makes Ryder Cup Dig At LIV Golf's Henrik Stenson
The Team Europe Ryder Cup player has aimed a dig at the Swede, who was stripped of the captaincy after moving to LIV Golf
By Mike Hall Published