Carson Young Facts: 19 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Carson Young is a Clemson University alumnus and now a PGA Tour pro with a Korn Ferry Tour win under his belt
Clemson Young turned professional in 2017 after a spell at his dream college - Clemson University - where he used to attend football games as a kid from the neighboring town of Pendleton.
He doesn't come from a golf family but has made his way to the highest level of the sport, after earning his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour.
Get to know his life and career so far a little better with these facts...
Carson Young facts:
1. Young is from the town of Pendleton in South Carolina.
2. He grew up playing tennis and is said to have taken up golf after begging his parents, who weren't golfers, to let him play after spotting a course next to the tennis courts.
3. He won the South Carolina Amateur Championship in 2013 and 2016. The championship dates back to the 1920s and has been won by PGA Tour pros including Bill Haas, Lucas Glover and DJ Trahan.
4. Young attended the nearby Clemson University and graduated with a marketing degree. He was part of the Tigers' 2016 ACC Championship winning team.
5. He turned pro in 2017.
6. He worked in the pro shop at his boyhood course, Boscobel Golf Club, in his early professional days.
7. According to his LinkedIn page, he values his religion "greatly" and grew up attending church, while at college he volunteered at the student ministry.
8. He won his first OWGR-sanctioned professional title at the 2020 Jacksonville Championship, an event on the LocaliQ Series - a series of developmental events run by the PGA Tour during the pandemic.
9. He won his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the 2022 Panama Championship.
10. He has a golden retriever named Opie.
A post shared by Carson Young (@carsonoatesyoung)
A photo posted by on
11. Young is a keen fisherman.
12. His career-high world ranking is 135th.
13. His wife, Riley, is also a golfer, and they met in high school. Riley is said to be a talented photographer.
14. He and Riley have a baby on the way.
A post shared by Riley Young (@rileymorganyoung)
A photo posted by on
15. He earned his 2023 PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour.
16. His best finish on the PGA Tour is a T2 at the 2024 World Wide Technology Championship.
17. He is a Titleist staff player.
18. He qualified for the 2023 US Open after shooting 63-62 to win the Dallas qualifier, which included a new course record.
A course record 6️⃣2️⃣ to secure a spot @USOpenGolf 👏Carson Young shoots a combined 16-under to win the U.S. Open Final Qualifying in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/yZ3Fz17W9HMay 23, 2023
19. Driving accuracy is the strength of his game. He hit 42 consecutive fairways during the 2024 PGA Tour season, which was the longest streak of any player, and he ranked 4th for driving accuracy with an impressive 70.5% of fairways found.
Born
Pendelton, South Carolina, November 12, 1994
College
Clemson University
Turned pro
2017
Korn Ferry Tour wins
1
Event
Tour
Score
2020 Jacksonville Championship
LocaliQ Series
-12 (playoff)
2022 Panama Championship
Korn Ferry Tour
-8 (1 stroke)
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
