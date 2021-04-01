The Northern Irish links tops the Golf Monthly UK and Ireland Top 100 rankings for the first time

Royal County Down Heads Up New Golf Monthly Top 100 Rankings

Golf Monthly’s brand new UK and Ireland Top 100 Courses rankings have been released and there’s a new number one.

The Championship Course at Royal County Down in Newcastle, Northern Ireland, tops the rankings for the first time, having moved up from fourth in the previous instalment.

RCD has worldwide fame and is known for an exceptional setting, fantastic conditioning, wonderful facilities and a very friendly welcome.

Old Tom Morris turned the links into 18 holes all the way back in 1890, and renowned architects Harry Vardon, Harry Colt, Donald Steel, and most recently, Martin Ebert, have all stamped their mark on the truly magical Royal County Down since.

With views of the Mountains of Mourne, the sea, the town, towering dunes and flowering gorse, there is hardly a more beautiful place to play golf anywhere in the world.

Video: Digital Editor Neil Tappin, Editor Mike Harris and Senior Panellists Rob Smith and Jezz Ellwood discuss the top 10 courses in the new Top 100 rankings…

“It’s a fantastic place to play golf, it’s probably the most magical setting of all the old links with the mountains in the background and the sea on your right as you head out,” Top 100 Senior Panellist Jeremy Ellwood said.

“They’ve put a few new tees in, a little bit of bunker work, they’ve taken a ridge down that has allowed a bit more visibility on the 2nd hole and perhaps critical for many they have taken the pond out that was on the 17th fairway, which many people found a little bit incongruous for an old traditional links.

“It’s just a fantastic place to play golf. Twice you’re playing back towards the town and those recognisable buildings on the skyline and the mountains beyond.

“It’s got everything really.”

“It’s the setting more than anything. The Mountains of Mourne and the sea. It’s just the most sublime setting,” Top 100 Senior Panellist Rob Smith said.

“It’s impossible to take a bad photograph, it just a beautiful looking place and I would recommend it to anybody.”

“It’s a difficult golf course for sure,” Golf Monthly Editor Mike Harris added. “As Rob said, the views are incredible whichever way you look and wherever you stand there are some amazing vantage points.”

“But equally some of the holes that play in and out of the dunes where you play away from the Mountains of Mourne are great. There’s a lot of variety there, always in fantastic condition and a really, really warm welcome.

“They’ve got a great set-up there for visitors, you are welcomed with open arms.”