Rose Zhang Misses First Cut As A Professional

Prior to turning professional, Rose Zhang was making waves in the golf world as she became the first women’s player to win two NCAA individual titles, surpassing Tiger Woods' record of most wins at a Stanford University in the process.

Turning professional not long after, she secured her first LPGA Tour victory on debut, before following it up with two top-10 finishes in her next two tournaments, both of which were Major championships.

Zhang is flying in the pro leagues and, following a first round 66 at the Dana Open, she stood just two shots back of then leader Linn Grant. However, on the second day of the LPGA Tour event, Zhang showed she is, in fact, human, as six bogeys and no birdies led to a six-over round of 77, with the 20-year-old missing the cut by two.

Zhang during day two of the Dana Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Thursday, Zhang carded five birdies and 13 pars as she signed for a 66 at Highland Meadows Golf Club, with the American stating after her round that: "I will say that I’m a little more fatigued than I would like to be. I caught a cold, so my voice is not exactly the most normal right now.

"I had a nine-hour delay going from Phoenix, connecting flight to here. To Detroit actually. So it was a bit of a travel mess. I came in Tuesday morning at 3 a.m., so the practice rounds and the pro-am was a little bit shaky for me. I’m glad that I played a solid round, and hopefully, I can rest a little bit more."

Looking to make further moves, as well as continue her top 10 run, Zhang started with three pars in Ohio but, seemingly, the tiredness caught up with her, as three straight bogeys on the fourth, fifth and sixth meant a three-over-par front nine of 37.

Zhang celebrates her Mizuho Americas Open title on debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Playing the back nine, she bogeyed the 11th, 13th and then the 16th to sit at six-over for the day and one-over for the tournament. Unfortunately, playing the final two par 5s, Zhang failed to make any more inroads, as a second round 77 put her at one-over and two shots back of the one-under cutline.

Although Zhang has missed her first professional cut, it is unlikely that it will take its toll, especially with the Amundi Evian Championship and AIG Women's Open coming up in a four-week period. At the remaining two Majors, Brooke Henderson will look to defend her Amundi title, whilst in-form Ashleigh Buhai defends her AIG Women's title at Walton Heath.