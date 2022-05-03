Rory McIlroy Signs Multi-Year TaylorMade Extension

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following a final round 64 at Augusta National, where he tied the lowest Sunday score in Masters history, Rory McIlroy has put pen-to-paper on a multi-year extension with equipment giant, TaylorMade.

The deal will see the four-time Major champion continue to use TaylorMade clubs throughout his setup, including the Stealth driver. He will also continue to use the TP5x ball and staff bag.

The 32-year-old, who is one of four TaylorMade staffers currently in the top-10 of the Official World Golf Ranking, initially signed a full-bag deal with the brand back in 2017. Since then, he has seven victories, including the Tour Championship, Players Championship, the WGC-HSBC Champions and the 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year Award.

Speaking of the announcement, McIlroy said: “Over the last several years I have had the chance to work with the best equipment company in golf. Today I am excited to announce TaylorMade clubs and ball will be staying in my bag for many years to come. A combination of the dedicated people and unmatched performance is what drove me to remain a part of Team TaylorMade."

McIlroy's excitement was matched by David Abeles, TaylorMade Golf CEO & President, who said: “Rory is undeniably one of the most captivating players in our game and truly one of the great human beings in the sports world. We have been fortunate to get a first-hand look at Rory’s approach to his game and the championship mindset that helps fuel his success. Over the past five years, in partnership with Rory, our company has been able to advance product innovation and put the best possible equipment in his bag. Rory’s decision to continue to put his trust in our company has us inspired to push the limits of performance even further.”

Although without a Major title since 2014, McIlroy continues to be one of the most influential and respected players on Tour. Having spent over a combined 100 weeks as World No.1, the Northern Irishman has four Major titles to his name and is one of three players to have done so by their 25th birthday. Only the Green Jacket stands between him and the illustrious Career Grand Slam.