Rory McIlroy Joins Jon Rahm And Ian Poulter At Queenwood Cup Before Scottish Open Return
The Northern Irishman competed at the highly-exclusive establishment in Surrey on Monday along with several other tour pros
World No.2 Rory McIlroy warmed up for his competitive return at the Scottish Open this week by playing in a pro-member event at the highly-exclusive Queenwood Golf Club in Surrey on Monday.
Known to be one of the most sought-after memberships anywhere in the UK, initial fees at Queenwood are thought to be upwards of £200,000 with only a few hundred members on record at any one time - several of whom are tour pros and one of which is McIlroy.
The golf club - which opened in 2001 - annually hosts a one-day pro-member event called the Queenwood Cup on its championship course. And on Monday, McIlroy took part in it alongside the likes of Jon Rahm, Sahith Theegala, Ian Poulter, Tom McKibbin, Rich Beem and Annabel Dimmock.
The 35-year-old has played in the tournament at least once before, carding a nine-under 63 before The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019 - four strokes better than Rahm.
It could have been even better for the Northern Irishman that year, too, but for an unlucky bounce off the flagstick on the final hole which sent the ball 30 yards away and saw him make bogey.
Good setup this morning and yesterday evening for the Queenwood Cup. Hand cutting greens doing a freaky cut and also raking bunkers. Good to see big names like Rory,Rahm,Theegala and Ian Poulter today. pic.twitter.com/7jP95d89ICJuly 8, 2024
Although McIlroy fared better than his Spanish Ryder Cup teammate then, it was Rahm who reportedly claimed the spoils on Monday - succeeding 2023 winner Zane Scotland as champion.
The Legion XIII captain is preparing for LIV Golf Andalucia at Valderrama in his home country this week while the Scottish Open takes place at the Renaissance Club.
McIlroy, meanwhile, is expected to speak to the media on Wednesday morning for the first time since his US Open tilt ended in significant disappointment at Pinehurst No.2 last month.
The four-time Major winner saw a clear chance to add number five disappear after bogeying three of his final four holes - with two short putts missed in the process.
🚨🇪🇺👀 #LOOK: Members of the European Ryder Cup team assembled for a dinner in London, including Rory McIlroy and his wife Erica. (Via Diane Donald / IG)@TrackingRory @LowryTracker pic.twitter.com/setpTw57HSJuly 8, 2024
After taking a few weeks off and avoiding the public spotlight, McIlroy was pictured alongside his wife Erica at a group dinner on Monday in London. Almost half of Team Europe's victorious Ryder Cup dozen were in attendance, with captain Luke Donald sat beside Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Nicolai Hojgaard, Shane Lowry, and their respective partners.
The Donalds, Hatton, Fleetwood, Lowry and Matt Fitzpatrick were all pictured in the Royal Box at Wimbledon's Centre Court on Monday as several golfing stars temporarily enjoyed a different sport for the day. Ludvig Aberg, Charley Hull, Justin Rose, and Gemma Dryburgh were among the other pros seen at Wimbledon during the 2024 Championships in south-west London.
