Rory McIlroy Gives Tongue-In-Cheek Response To Former Agent's Comments
Rory McIlroy let out a wry smile as he responded to the comments made by Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler
Rory McIlroy has jokingly responded to claims made by his former agent that he is considering a shock move to LIV Golf.
McIlroy has been a vocal critic of the Saudi-backed circuit since its inception, claiming in July last year that he would rather retire from the sport than play for the 54-hole league.
However, the Northern Irishman has noticeably softened his stance in recent months as the state of men's professional golf continues to shift.
He recently suggested that LIV players should be able to return penalty-free to the PGA Tour and comments made by his former agent Andrew 'Chubby' Chandler have sparked rumours that the four-time Major champion may be ready to complete a total reversal and sign for LIV.
Rory addresses the LIV rumour pic.twitter.com/1jwQSb7r9fFebruary 28, 2024
When asked about Chandler’s comments that McIlroy could be considering a move to LIV, he responded: “I think he’s writing a book, so there is that.
“I spoke to Chubby, might have seen him in the Middle East at the start of the year. Never know. He might know a few things. Who knows.”
Pressed further on whether his chances of leaving were around 10 per cent, the 34-year-old jokingly said, smiling: “Somewhere in the middle maybe, who knows.”
Chandler represented McIlroy when he turned professional in 2007. The pair were together when the Ulsterman won his first Major at the 2011 US Open but split in October later that year.
McIlroy makes his third PGA Tour start of the year this week at the Cognizant Classic as eyes an improved display after T66 and T24 finishes in his first two events.
He gets underway on Thursday at 7.40am ET (12.40pm GMT) alongside defending champion Chris Kirk and recent Mexico Open winner Jake Knapp.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
