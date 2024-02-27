Cognizant Classic Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The first of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing events takes place at PGA National with the Cognizant Classic.

The standout name in the field is World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who is making his first appearance since a T24 at the Genesis Invitational two weeks ago. The 34-year-old is attempting to head into April's Masters in the best possible form, and he will be hoping this week's event, which he won in 2012 when it was named The Honda Classic, will offer him the progress he needs with that aim in mind.

McIlroy is in a strong group over the opening two rounds. He will play alongside defending champion Chris Kirk and the winner of last week's Mexico Open, Jake Knapp. The three go out at 7.40am ET (12.40pm GMT) in round one, with a 12.40pm ET (5.40pm GMT) start in round two.

Another eye-catching group features three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose, who won the Major in 2013. The trio begin their opening rounds at 12.51pm ET (5.51pm GMT), before teeing it up at 7.51am ET (12.51pm GMT) in the second round.

Justin Rose is in a group with Matt Fitzpatrick and Tom Kim (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three of the game's rising stars are in another group, as American Express winner Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia and Cameron Young go out at 7.51am ET (12.51pm GMT) on Thursday, with a 12.51pm ET (5.51pm GMT) on Friday.

Elsewhere, Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler and Sungjae Im are in a group beginning at 12.40pm ET (5.40pm GMT) in round one, with a 7.40am (12.40pm) tee time in round two.

Below is the full list of tee times for the opening two rounds of the Cognizant Classic.

Cognizant Classic Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE

6.45am (11.45am): Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu/Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu/Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak 6.56am (11.56am): Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas/Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall

Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas/Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall 7.07am (12.07pm): C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens/Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson

C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens/Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson 7.18am (12.18pm): K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell/Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell/Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel 7.29am (12.29pm): Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes/Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry

Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes/Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry 7.40am (12.40pm): J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker/Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy

J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker/Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy 7.51am (12.51pm): Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson/Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young

Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson/Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young 8.02am (1.02pm): Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim/Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim/Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry 8.13am (1.13pm): Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid/Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu

Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid/Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu 8.24am (1.24pm): Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles/Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles/Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 8.35am (1.35pm): Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet/Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman

Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet/Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman 8.46am (1.46pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson/Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic

Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson/Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic 11.45am (4.45pm): Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox/Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin

Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox/Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin 11.56am (4.56pm): Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander/Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky

Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander/Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky 12.07pm (5.07pm): Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee/Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair

Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee/Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair 12.18pm (5.18pm): Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar/Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen

Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar/Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen 12.29pm (5.29pm): Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole/Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole/Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland 12.40pm (5.40pm): Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im/Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk, Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im/Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk, Scott Stallings 12.51pm (5.51pm): Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose/Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ

Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose/Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ 1.02pm (6.02pm): Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower/Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower/Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan 1.13pm (6.13pm): Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor/Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young

Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor/Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young 1.24pm (6.24pm): Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi/Thorbjørn Olesen, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns

Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi/Thorbjørn Olesen, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns 1.35pm (6.35pm): Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong/Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford

Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong/Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford 1.46pm (6.46pm): Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Højgaard/Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck

Cognizant Classic Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE

6.45am (11.45am): Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox/Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin

Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox/Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin 6.56am (11.56am): Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander/Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky

Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander/Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky 7.07am (12.07pm): Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee/Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair

Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee/Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair 7.18am (12.18pm): Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar/Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen

Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar/Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen 7.29am (12.29pm): Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole/Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland

Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole/Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland 7.40am (12.40pm): Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im/Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk, Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im/Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk, Scott Stallings 7.51am (12.51pm): Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose/Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ

Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose/Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ 8.02am (1.02pm): Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower/Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan

Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower/Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan 8.13am (1.13pm): Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor/Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young

Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor/Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young 8.24am (1.24pm): Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi/Thorbjørn Olesen, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns

Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi/Thorbjørn Olesen, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns 8.35am (1.35pm): Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong/Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford

Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong/Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford 8.46am (1.46pm): Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Højgaard/Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck

Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Højgaard/Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck 11.45am (4.45pm): Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu/Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak

Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu/Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak 11.56am (4.56pm): Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas/Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall

Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas/Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall 12.07pm (5.07pm): C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens/Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson

C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens/Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson 12.18pm (5.18pm): K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell/Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel

K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell/Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel 12.29pm (5.29pm): Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes/Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry

Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes/Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry 12.40pm (5.40pm): J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker/Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy

J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker/Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy 12.51pm (5.51pm): Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson/Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young

Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson/Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young 1.02pm (6.02pm): Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim/Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry

Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim/Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry 1.13pm (6.13pm): Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid/Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu

Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid/Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu 1.24pm (6.24pm): Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles/Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles/Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart 1.35pm (6.35pm): Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet/Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman

Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet/Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman 1.46pm (6.46pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson/Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic

How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The US

All times ET

Thursday 29 February: 4.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 30 February: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 1 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 2 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 29 February: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 30 February: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 1 March: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 2 March: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)