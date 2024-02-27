Cognizant Classic Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Rory McIlroy is grouped with the defending champion and last week's Mexico Open winner in the first two rounds at PGA National
The first of the PGA Tour's Florida Swing events takes place at PGA National with the Cognizant Classic.
The standout name in the field is World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who is making his first appearance since a T24 at the Genesis Invitational two weeks ago. The 34-year-old is attempting to head into April's Masters in the best possible form, and he will be hoping this week's event, which he won in 2012 when it was named The Honda Classic, will offer him the progress he needs with that aim in mind.
McIlroy is in a strong group over the opening two rounds. He will play alongside defending champion Chris Kirk and the winner of last week's Mexico Open, Jake Knapp. The three go out at 7.40am ET (12.40pm GMT) in round one, with a 12.40pm ET (5.40pm GMT) start in round two.
Another eye-catching group features three-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose, who won the Major in 2013. The trio begin their opening rounds at 12.51pm ET (5.51pm GMT), before teeing it up at 7.51am ET (12.51pm GMT) in the second round.
Three of the game's rising stars are in another group, as American Express winner Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia and Cameron Young go out at 7.51am ET (12.51pm GMT) on Thursday, with a 12.51pm ET (5.51pm GMT) on Friday.
Elsewhere, Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler and Sungjae Im are in a group beginning at 12.40pm ET (5.40pm GMT) in round one, with a 7.40am (12.40pm) tee time in round two.
Below is the full list of tee times for the opening two rounds of the Cognizant Classic.
Cognizant Classic Tee Times - Round One
ET (GMT) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 6.45am (11.45am): Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu/Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak
- 6.56am (11.56am): Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas/Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall
- 7.07am (12.07pm): C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens/Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson
- 7.18am (12.18pm): K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell/Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel
- 7.29am (12.29pm): Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes/Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry
- 7.40am (12.40pm): J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker/Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy
- 7.51am (12.51pm): Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson/Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young
- 8.02am (1.02pm): Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim/Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry
- 8.13am (1.13pm): Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid/Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu
- 8.24am (1.24pm): Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles/Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 8.35am (1.35pm): Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet/Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman
- 8.46am (1.46pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson/Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox/Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin
- 11.56am (4.56pm): Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander/Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky
- 12.07pm (5.07pm): Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee/Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair
- 12.18pm (5.18pm): Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar/Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen
- 12.29pm (5.29pm): Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole/Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland
- 12.40pm (5.40pm): Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im/Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk, Scott Stallings
- 12.51pm (5.51pm): Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose/Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ
- 1.02pm (6.02pm): Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower/Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan
- 1.13pm (6.13pm): Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor/Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young
- 1.24pm (6.24pm): Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi/Thorbjørn Olesen, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong/Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford
- 1.46pm (6.46pm): Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Højgaard/Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck
Cognizant Classic Tee Times - Round Two
ET (GMT) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE
- 6.45am (11.45am): Greyson Sigg, S.H. Kim, Ryan Fox/Martin Laird, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ben Griffin
- 6.56am (11.56am): Patton Kizzire, Kevin Streelman, Tyson Alexander/Robby Shelton, Taylor Montgomery, David Lipsky
- 7.07am (12.07pm): Lanto Griffin, Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee/Troy Merritt, Jeff Overton, Zac Blair
- 7.18am (12.18pm): Tom Hoge, Brendon Todd, Matt Kuchar/Luke List, Lee Hodges, Joel Dahmen
- 7.29am (12.29pm): Russell Henley, Daniel Berger, Eric Cole/Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Gary Woodland
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Sepp Straka, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im/Erik van Rooyen, Nico Echavarria, Adam Schenk, Scott Stallings
- 7.51am (12.51pm): Tom Kim, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose/Vincent Norrman, Cameron Champ
- 8.02am (1.02pm): Aaron Baddeley, Padraig Harrington, Justin Lower/Alex Noren, Kevin Yu, Carl Yuan
- 8.13am (1.13pm): Taylor Pendrith, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Taylor/Nate Lashley, Robert Garrigus, Carson Young
- 8.24am (1.24pm): Paul Barjon, Patrick Fishburn, Fred Biondi/Thorbjørn Olesen, Chris Gotterup, David Skinns
- 8.35am (1.35pm): Robert MacIntyre, Pierceson Coody, Norman Xiong/Joe Highsmith, Mac Meissner, Chris Crawford
- 8.46am (1.46pm): Victor Perez, Alejandro Tosti, Rasmus Højgaard/Ben Silverman, Nicholas Lindheim, Braden Shattuck
- 11.45am (4.45pm): Byeong Hun An, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu/Ben Martin, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak
- 11.56am (4.56pm): Tyler Duncan, Ryan Palmer, Jhonattan Vegas/Ryan Moore, Austin Eckroat, Harry Hall
- 12.07pm (5.07pm): C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Sam Stevens/Alex Smalley, Hayden Buckley, Davis Thompson
- 12.18pm (5.18pm): K.H. Lee, Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell/Corey Conners, Matt Wallace, Billy Horschel
- 12.29pm (5.29pm): Nick Hardy, Kevin Kisner, J.B. Holmes/Matthieu Pavon, Camilo Villegas, Shane Lowry
- 12.40pm (5.40pm): J.T. Poston, Francesco Molinari, Brandt Snedeker/Jake Knapp, Chris Kirk, Rory McIlroy
- 12.51pm (5.51pm): Davis Riley, Ryan Brehm, Zach Johnson/Nick Dunlap, Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Young
- 1.02pm (6.02pm): Beau Hossler, Sam Ryder, Doug Ghim/Michael Kim, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry
- 1.13pm (6.13pm): Garrick Higgo, Matt NeSmith, Matti Schmid/Peter Malnati, Bud Cauley, Brandon Wu
- 1.24pm (6.24pm): Chesson Hadley, Justin Suh, Ben Kohles/Sami Valimaki, Jimmy Stanger, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 1.35pm (6.35pm): Chan Kim, Chandler Phillips, Tyler Collet/Ryo Hisatsune, Jorge Campillo, Max Greyserman
- 1.46pm (6.46pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Rico Hoey, Chase Johnson/Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Michael Gligic
How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The US
All times ET
Thursday 29 February: 4.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 30 February: 2.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 1 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 2 March: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Cognizant Classic In The UK
All times GMT
Thursday 29 February: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 30 February: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 1 March: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 2 March: 11.45am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
