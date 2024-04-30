Ronnie O’Sullivan Admits He ‘Would Love To See A LIV-Style Breakaway’ At 2024 World Snooker Championship
The Englishman has admitted the emergence of LIV Golf in the men’s elite game is something he’d like to see come to top-level snooker
The introduction of LIV Golf to the elite male golf landscape may have caused no end of headaches in the last two years, but as far as one of the top players from a different sport is concerned, he’d have no issues with a similar breakaway league.
Ronnie O’Sullivan is widely regarded as one of the most gifted snooker players of all time, with a joint record of seven World Snooker Championship titles, while he is the current World No.1.
However, despite his incredible success on the green baize, the 48-year-old's estimated career earnings are modest compared to those of the most successful golfers, reportedly standing at around $20m.
The Englishman is currently aiming for the outright record number of World Snooker Championship titles, and has reached the quarter-final of the 2024 edition. After knocking out Ryan Day in his second-round match, O’Sullivan’s attention turned to LIV Golf and its impact on the men’s golf game.
He admitted he would like to see something similar come to snooker - particularly if it offered deals similar to those reportedly handed to the top players to join LIV. He said: "I would love to see a LIV-style breakaway, gosh! I wouldn't mind getting a phone call saying 'here, do you want 600 million to play for three years?’ I'd love that phone call, wouldn't you?”
One of the big issues of LIV Golf has been the PGA Tour's reaction to it, with any of its players joining the big-money League facing immediate suspension. O’Sullivan admitted that he isn’t sure if the World Snooker Tour could make a similar move should a rival emerge. He said: "I don't know. I don't get involved in it. Each to their own. Everyone's got to do what they've got to do. I try not to get involved in it."
O’Sullivan is on the World Snooker Tour, and recently signed a three-year ambassadorial deal with the circuit, apparently ruling out any possibility of joining a rival. However, it is not the first time he has talked about a desire for a new tour and, in 2018, threatened to form a breakaway “Champions League-style” circuit.
While that didn’t happen, O’Sullivan’s latest comments came after reports that many of the game’s top players having been approached by backers from the Far East about joining a breakaway league.
Despite the potential financial rewards, following the turmoil in the men’s elite game since the emergence of LIV Golf, it might be a case of “be careful what you wish for.”
Even though it has been almost two years since the first LIV Golf event, there are still fractures at the top of the men’s game. Meanwhile, despite the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund behind LIV Golf being locked in talks over a way forward for 11 months, an agreement has yet to be reached.
As the impasse continues, earlier in the month, Rory McIlroy emphatically shut down a report of an $850m move to LIV Golf by vowing to "play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career."
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
