Rocket Mortgage Classic Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The PGA Tour heads to Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Rickie Fowler ended a long drought to claim his sixth title last year.

That was the culmination of an impressive resurgence following a period of struggling for his best form. This year, he has again found it tough going at times, and he is yet to record a top 10 in 2024, but he'll be hopeful a return to Detroit Golf Club will help rectify that.

He's grouped with former World No.7 Will Zalatoris and 2021 winner Cam Davis. The three begin at 1.05pm EST (6.05pm BST) in the first round, with a start time of 7.40am EST (12.40pm BST) in the second round.

Akshay Bhatia heads to the tournament on the back of a T5 at the Travelers Championship, and he's grouped with Stephen Jaeger and Min Woo Lee, with a start time of 12.43pm EST (5.43pm BST) on Thursday and 7.18am EST (12.18pm BST) on Friday.

The highest-ranked player in the field in World No.16 Tom Kim. He fared even better than Bhatia at TPC River Highlands, losing to Scottie Scheffler in a dramatic playoff. Can he go one better this week? He'll play alongside Robert MacIntyre and Cameron Young in the first two rounds. The three get underway at 7.40am EST (12.40pm BST) on Thursday and 1.05pm EST (6.05pm BST) on Friday.

Tom Kim is the highest-ranked player in the field, and he's grouped with Robert MacIntyre and Cameron Young (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a big week for 15-year-old Miles Russell, who makes his PGA Tour debut this week. He's in a group with Pierceson Coody and Rico Hoey, with the trio teeing it up at 2.11pm EST (7.11pm BST) in the first round and 8.46pm EST (1.46pm BST) in the second round.

Below are the tee times for the opening two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Notable Groups

EST (BST)

Round One

7.40am (12.40pm): Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young

Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young 12.43pm (5.43pm): Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee

Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee 1.05pm (6.05pm): Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis

Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis 2.11pm (7.11pm): Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a)

Round Two

7.18am (12.18pm): Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee

Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee 7.40am (12.40pm): Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis

Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis 8.46pm (1.46pm): Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a)

Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a) 1.05pm (6.05pm): Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young

Miles Russell makes his PGA Tour debut (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rocket Mortgage Classic Tee Times - Round One

EST (BST) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE

6.45am (11.45am): Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin, Doug Ghim/Garrick Higgo, Kelly Kraft, Carl Yuan

Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin, Doug Ghim/Garrick Higgo, Kelly Kraft, Carl Yuan 6.56am (11.56am): Aaron Baddeley, Sam Ryder, Max Greyserman/Tyler Duncan, Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu

Aaron Baddeley, Sam Ryder, Max Greyserman/Tyler Duncan, Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu 7.07am (12.07pm): Matt NeSmith, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu/Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner

Matt NeSmith, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu/Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner 7.18am (12.18pm): Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker/Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Brendon Todd

Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker/Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Brendon Todd 7.29am (12.29pm): Luke List, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk/Nick Dunlap, Chris Kirk, Erik van Rooyen

Luke List, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk/Nick Dunlap, Chris Kirk, Erik van Rooyen 7.40am (12.40pm): Brice Garnett, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Brehm/Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young

Brice Garnett, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Brehm/Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young 7.51pm (12.51pm): Martin Trainer, Tim Wilkinson, Andrew Novak/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, K.H. Lee

Martin Trainer, Tim Wilkinson, Andrew Novak/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, K.H. Lee 8.02am (1.02pm): Beau Hossler, Josh Teater, Greyson Sigg/Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren, Aaron Rai

Beau Hossler, Josh Teater, Greyson Sigg/Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren, Aaron Rai 8.13am (1.13pm): Kevin Streelman, Bud Cauley, Scott Gutschewski/Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander, Sami Valimaki

Kevin Streelman, Bud Cauley, Scott Gutschewski/Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander, Sami Valimaki 8.24am (1.24pm): Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns/Davis Thompson, Callum Tarren, Ryo Hisatsune

Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns/Davis Thompson, Callum Tarren, Ryo Hisatsune 8.35am (1.35pm): Alejandro Tosti, Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Koivun (a)/Jacob Bridgeman, Jorge Campillo, Danny Guise

Alejandro Tosti, Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Koivun (a)/Jacob Bridgeman, Jorge Campillo, Danny Guise 8.46pm (1.46pm): Chan Kim, Trace Crowe, Luke Clanton (a)/Nicholas Lindheim, Erik Barnes, Brandon Berry

Chan Kim, Trace Crowe, Luke Clanton (a)/Nicholas Lindheim, Erik Barnes, Brandon Berry 8.57pm (1.57pm): Ben Silverman, Wilson Furr, Ben James (a)/Ryan McCormick, Kevin Dougherty, Angelo Giantsopoulos

Ben Silverman, Wilson Furr, Ben James (a)/Ryan McCormick, Kevin Dougherty, Angelo Giantsopoulos 12.10pm (5.10pm): Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Dylan Wu/Jhonattan Vegas, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley

Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Dylan Wu/Jhonattan Vegas, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley 12.21pm (5.21pm): Jimmy Walker, Roger Sloan, Carson Young/C.T. Pan, Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett

Jimmy Walker, Roger Sloan, Carson Young/C.T. Pan, Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett 12.32pm (5.32pm): Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Harry Hall/Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Justin Lower

Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Harry Hall/Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Justin Lower 12.43pm (5.43pm): Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee/Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell

Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee/Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell 12.54pm (5.54pm): Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp/Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, J.J. Spaun

Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp/Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, J.J. Spaun 1.05pm (6.05pm): Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis/Nico Echavarria, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar

Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis/Nico Echavarria, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar 1.16pm (6.16pm): Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson

Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson 1.27pm (6.27pm): Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Nicolai Højgaard/Wesley Bryan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid

Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Nicolai Højgaard/Wesley Bryan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid 1.38pm (6.38pm): Troy Merritt, Patton Kizzire, Ben Griffin/Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, S.H. Kim

Troy Merritt, Patton Kizzire, Ben Griffin/Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, S.H. Kim 1.49pm (6.49pm): Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ben Taylor/Mac Meissner, Parker Coody, Willie Mack III

Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ben Taylor/Mac Meissner, Parker Coody, Willie Mack III 2.00pm (7.00pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, Joe Highsmith, Tom Whitney/Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Michael Thorbjornsen, Neal Shipley

Thorbjørn Olesen, Joe Highsmith, Tom Whitney/Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Michael Thorbjornsen, Neal Shipley 2.11pm (7.11pm): Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer, Blaine Hale, Jr./Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a)

Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer, Blaine Hale, Jr./Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a) 2.22pm (7.22pm): Harrison Endycott, Raul Pereda, Kyle Martin/Rafael Campos, Anders Albertson, Nick Bienz

Rocket Mortgage Classic Tee Times - Round Two

ET (BST) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE

6.45am (11.45am): Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Dylan Wu/Jhonattan Vegas, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley

Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Dylan Wu/Jhonattan Vegas, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley 6.56am (11.56am): Jimmy Walker, Roger Sloan, Carson Young/C.T. Pan, Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett

Jimmy Walker, Roger Sloan, Carson Young/C.T. Pan, Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett 7.07am (12.07pm): Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Harry Hall/Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Justin Lower

Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Harry Hall/Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Justin Lower 7.18am (12.18pm): Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee/Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell

Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee/Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell 7.29am (12.29pm): Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp/Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, J.J. Spaun

Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp/Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, J.J. Spaun 7.40am (12.40pm): Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis/Nico Echavarria, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar

Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis/Nico Echavarria, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar 7.51pm (12.51pm): Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson

Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson 8.02am (1.02pm): Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Nicolai Højgaard/Wesley Bryan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid

Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Nicolai Højgaard/Wesley Bryan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid 8.13am (1.13pm): Troy Merritt, Patton Kizzire, Ben Griffin/Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, S.H. Kim

Troy Merritt, Patton Kizzire, Ben Griffin/Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, S.H. Kim 8.24am (1.24pm): Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ben Taylor/Mac Meissner, Parker Coody, Willie Mack III

Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ben Taylor/Mac Meissner, Parker Coody, Willie Mack III 8.35am (1.35pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, Joe Highsmith, Tom Whitney/Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Michael Thorbjornsen, Neal Shipley

Thorbjørn Olesen, Joe Highsmith, Tom Whitney/Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Michael Thorbjornsen, Neal Shipley 8.46pm (1.46pm): Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer, Blaine Hale, Jr./Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a)

Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer, Blaine Hale, Jr./Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a) 8.57pm (1.57pm): Harrison Endycott, Raul Pereda, Kyle Martin/Rafael Campos, Anders Albertson, Nick Bienz

Harrison Endycott, Raul Pereda, Kyle Martin/Rafael Campos, Anders Albertson, Nick Bienz 12.10pm (5.10pm): Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin, Doug Ghim/Garrick Higgo, Kelly Kraft, Carl Yuan

Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin, Doug Ghim/Garrick Higgo, Kelly Kraft, Carl Yuan 12.21pm (5.21pm): Aaron Baddeley, Sam Ryder, Max Greyserman/Tyler Duncan, Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu

Aaron Baddeley, Sam Ryder, Max Greyserman/Tyler Duncan, Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu 12.32pm (5.32pm): Matt NeSmith, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu/Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner

Matt NeSmith, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu/Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner 12.43pm (5.43pm): Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker/Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Brendon Todd

Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker/Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Brendon Todd 12.54pm (5.54pm): Luke List, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk/Nick Dunlap, Chris Kirk, Erik van Rooyen

Luke List, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk/Nick Dunlap, Chris Kirk, Erik van Rooyen 1.05pm (6.05pm): Brice Garnett, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Brehm/Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young

Brice Garnett, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Brehm/Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young 1.16pm (6.16pm): Martin Trainer, Tim Wilkinson, Andrew Novak/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, K.H. Lee

Martin Trainer, Tim Wilkinson, Andrew Novak/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, K.H. Lee 1.27pm (6.27pm): Beau Hossler, Josh Teater, Greyson Sigg/Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren, Aaron Rai

Beau Hossler, Josh Teater, Greyson Sigg/Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren, Aaron Rai 1.38pm (6.38pm): Kevin Streelman, Bud Cauley, Scott Gutschewski/Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander, Sami Valimaki

Kevin Streelman, Bud Cauley, Scott Gutschewski/Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander, Sami Valimaki 1.49pm (6.49pm): Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns/Davis Thompson, Callum Tarren, Ryo Hisatsune

Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns/Davis Thompson, Callum Tarren, Ryo Hisatsune 2.00pm (7.00pm): Alejandro Tosti, Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Koivun (a)/Jacob Bridgeman, Jorge Campillo, Danny Guise

Alejandro Tosti, Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Koivun (a)/Jacob Bridgeman, Jorge Campillo, Danny Guise 2.11pm (7.11pm): Chan Kim, Trace Crowe, Luke Clanton (a)/Nicholas Lindheim, Erik Barnes, Brandon Berry

Chan Kim, Trace Crowe, Luke Clanton (a)/Nicholas Lindheim, Erik Barnes, Brandon Berry 2.22pm (7.22pm): Ben Silverman, Wilson Furr, Ben James (a)/Ryan McCormick, Kevin Dougherty, Angelo Giantsopoulos

How To Watch The Rocket Mortgage Classic In The US

All times EST

Thursday 27 June: 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 28 June: 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 29 June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 30 June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Rocket Mortgage Classic In The UK

All times BST

Thursday 27 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday 28 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday 29 June: 5.00pm-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 30 June: 4.30pm-11.p0am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)