Rocket Mortgage Classic Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Defending champion Rickie Fowler is in a group with Will Zalatoris and Cam Davis in the first two rounds at Detroit Golf Club
The PGA Tour heads to Michigan for the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Rickie Fowler ended a long drought to claim his sixth title last year.
That was the culmination of an impressive resurgence following a period of struggling for his best form. This year, he has again found it tough going at times, and he is yet to record a top 10 in 2024, but he'll be hopeful a return to Detroit Golf Club will help rectify that.
He's grouped with former World No.7 Will Zalatoris and 2021 winner Cam Davis. The three begin at 1.05pm EST (6.05pm BST) in the first round, with a start time of 7.40am EST (12.40pm BST) in the second round.
Akshay Bhatia heads to the tournament on the back of a T5 at the Travelers Championship, and he's grouped with Stephen Jaeger and Min Woo Lee, with a start time of 12.43pm EST (5.43pm BST) on Thursday and 7.18am EST (12.18pm BST) on Friday.
The highest-ranked player in the field in World No.16 Tom Kim. He fared even better than Bhatia at TPC River Highlands, losing to Scottie Scheffler in a dramatic playoff. Can he go one better this week? He'll play alongside Robert MacIntyre and Cameron Young in the first two rounds. The three get underway at 7.40am EST (12.40pm BST) on Thursday and 1.05pm EST (6.05pm BST) on Friday.
It's a big week for 15-year-old Miles Russell, who makes his PGA Tour debut this week. He's in a group with Pierceson Coody and Rico Hoey, with the trio teeing it up at 2.11pm EST (7.11pm BST) in the first round and 8.46pm EST (1.46pm BST) in the second round.
Below are the tee times for the opening two rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Rocket Mortgage Classic - Notable Groups
EST (BST)
Round One
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a)
Round Two
- 7.18am (12.18pm): Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis
- 8.46pm (1.46pm): Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a)
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young
Rocket Mortgage Classic Tee Times - Round One
EST (BST) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 6.45am (11.45am): Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin, Doug Ghim/Garrick Higgo, Kelly Kraft, Carl Yuan
- 6.56am (11.56am): Aaron Baddeley, Sam Ryder, Max Greyserman/Tyler Duncan, Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu
- 7.07am (12.07pm): Matt NeSmith, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu/Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner
- 7.18am (12.18pm): Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker/Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Brendon Todd
- 7.29am (12.29pm): Luke List, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk/Nick Dunlap, Chris Kirk, Erik van Rooyen
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Brice Garnett, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Brehm/Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young
- 7.51pm (12.51pm): Martin Trainer, Tim Wilkinson, Andrew Novak/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, K.H. Lee
- 8.02am (1.02pm): Beau Hossler, Josh Teater, Greyson Sigg/Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren, Aaron Rai
- 8.13am (1.13pm): Kevin Streelman, Bud Cauley, Scott Gutschewski/Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander, Sami Valimaki
- 8.24am (1.24pm): Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns/Davis Thompson, Callum Tarren, Ryo Hisatsune
- 8.35am (1.35pm): Alejandro Tosti, Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Koivun (a)/Jacob Bridgeman, Jorge Campillo, Danny Guise
- 8.46pm (1.46pm): Chan Kim, Trace Crowe, Luke Clanton (a)/Nicholas Lindheim, Erik Barnes, Brandon Berry
- 8.57pm (1.57pm): Ben Silverman, Wilson Furr, Ben James (a)/Ryan McCormick, Kevin Dougherty, Angelo Giantsopoulos
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Dylan Wu/Jhonattan Vegas, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Jimmy Walker, Roger Sloan, Carson Young/C.T. Pan, Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Harry Hall/Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Justin Lower
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee/Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp/Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, J.J. Spaun
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis/Nico Echavarria, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Nicolai Højgaard/Wesley Bryan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Troy Merritt, Patton Kizzire, Ben Griffin/Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, S.H. Kim
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ben Taylor/Mac Meissner, Parker Coody, Willie Mack III
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, Joe Highsmith, Tom Whitney/Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Michael Thorbjornsen, Neal Shipley
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer, Blaine Hale, Jr./Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a)
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Harrison Endycott, Raul Pereda, Kyle Martin/Rafael Campos, Anders Albertson, Nick Bienz
Rocket Mortgage Classic Tee Times - Round Two
ET (BST) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE
- 6.45am (11.45am): Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Dylan Wu/Jhonattan Vegas, David Lipsky, Vince Whaley
- 6.56am (11.56am): Jimmy Walker, Roger Sloan, Carson Young/C.T. Pan, Maverick McNealy, Joseph Bramlett
- 7.07am (12.07pm): Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Harry Hall/Eric Cole, Zac Blair, Justin Lower
- 7.18am (12.18pm): Akshay Bhatia, Stephan Jaeger, Min Woo Lee/Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Keith Mitchell
- 7.29am (12.29pm): Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Jake Knapp/Matt Wallace, Chez Reavie, J.J. Spaun
- 7.40am (12.40pm): Rickie Fowler, Will Zalatoris, Cam Davis/Nico Echavarria, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar
- 7.51pm (12.51pm): Kevin Kisner, Cameron Champ, Gary Woodland/Camilo Villegas, Stewart Cink, Zach Johnson
- 8.02am (1.02pm): Patrick Rodgers, Mark Hubbard, Nicolai Højgaard/Wesley Bryan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid
- 8.13am (1.13pm): Troy Merritt, Patton Kizzire, Ben Griffin/Michael Kim, Robby Shelton, S.H. Kim
- 8.24am (1.24pm): Alex Smalley, Sam Stevens, Ben Taylor/Mac Meissner, Parker Coody, Willie Mack III
- 8.35am (1.35pm): Thorbjørn Olesen, Joe Highsmith, Tom Whitney/Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Michael Thorbjornsen, Neal Shipley
- 8.46pm (1.46pm): Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer, Blaine Hale, Jr./Pierceson Coody, Rico Hoey, Miles Russell (a)
- 8.57pm (1.57pm): Harrison Endycott, Raul Pereda, Kyle Martin/Rafael Campos, Anders Albertson, Nick Bienz
- 12.10pm (5.10pm): Martin Laird, Lanto Griffin, Doug Ghim/Garrick Higgo, Kelly Kraft, Carl Yuan
- 12.21pm (5.21pm): Aaron Baddeley, Sam Ryder, Max Greyserman/Tyler Duncan, Ryan Moore, Brandon Wu
- 12.32pm (5.32pm): Matt NeSmith, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu/Nate Lashley, Kevin Tway, Jason Dufner
- 12.43pm (5.43pm): Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker/Davis Riley, Peter Malnati, Brendon Todd
- 12.54pm (5.54pm): Luke List, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk/Nick Dunlap, Chris Kirk, Erik van Rooyen
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Brice Garnett, Vincent Norrman, Ryan Brehm/Robert MacIntyre, Tom Kim, Cameron Young
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Martin Trainer, Tim Wilkinson, Andrew Novak/Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy, K.H. Lee
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Beau Hossler, Josh Teater, Greyson Sigg/Joel Dahmen, Alex Noren, Aaron Rai
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Kevin Streelman, Bud Cauley, Scott Gutschewski/Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander, Sami Valimaki
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Ben Kohles, Chandler Phillips, David Skinns/Davis Thompson, Callum Tarren, Ryo Hisatsune
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Alejandro Tosti, Patrick Fishburn, Jackson Koivun (a)/Jacob Bridgeman, Jorge Campillo, Danny Guise
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Chan Kim, Trace Crowe, Luke Clanton (a)/Nicholas Lindheim, Erik Barnes, Brandon Berry
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): Ben Silverman, Wilson Furr, Ben James (a)/Ryan McCormick, Kevin Dougherty, Angelo Giantsopoulos
How To Watch The Rocket Mortgage Classic In The US
All times EST
Thursday 27 June: 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 28 June: 3.00pm-6.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 29 June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
Sunday 30 June: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)
How To Watch The Rocket Mortgage Classic In The UK
All times BST
Thursday 27 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 28 June: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 29 June: 5.00pm-1.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-1.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 30 June: 4.30pm-11.p0am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
