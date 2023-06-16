Rickie Fowler's Puma Golf Shirts - Everything That He Is Wearing At The US Open
Fowler's apparel at the US Open has been turning a few heads! Here's where you can buy his look online
Rickie Fowler has enjoyed a great return to form since working with former coach Butch Harmon and, at the US Open, that couldn't be clearer, with the American becoming the first player to ever shoot 62 at the US Open and, following a hot start on the second day, he continued to lead early at Los Angeles Country Club.
Throughout his career, Fowler has been known for his style, with the 34-year-old seen wearing his Sunday orange outfit regularly, as well as a number of other eye-catching outfits as he climbed up the ranks of the PGA Tour.
At the US Open, Fowler has been seen wearing yet more eye-catching pieces, with Puma known for producing some of the best golf polo shirts on the market. Here, we take a look at his apparel for the third men's Major of the year.
Thursday
Puma Gamer Golf 1/4 Zip | $65 at Dick's Sporting Goods
Fowler wore the Gamer Golf 1/4 Zip for his historic round of 62, with the feat being matched by Xander Schauffele just 30 minutes later
Puma make some of the best golf quarter zips on the market, with Fowler donning the Gamer Golf 1/4 Zip for his historic 62 at Los Angeles Country Club.
Made from 94% polyester and 6% elastane, it has a soft 4-way stretch construction that allows you to swing freely on a range of shots. What's more, there is plenty of breathability available, with the zip allowing you to control the temperature whilst you're out on the golf course.
Friday
Puma Mattr Geo Polo Shirt | $61 at Golf Poser
The Mattr Geo Polo is now just $61 at Golf Poser, with Fowler's full US Open wardrobe also available on the site!
Puma Mattr Geo Polo Shirt | $85 at PGA TOUR Superstore
PGA TOUR Superstore provide users with an array of the best golf apparel, with the Mattr Geo Polo now available in a number of size options
For 2023, Puma have added to their Mattr range, with the polo offering users a performance-based fabric that provides comfort in all conditions. Not only is it moisture-wicking, but the fabric has a four-way stretch for superb range of movement, with the print certainly making a statement on the course.
Fowler first signed with Puma back in 2009 when he turned professional and has also signed a couple of contract extensions to make sure he remains one of the key figures wearing Puma golf gear. Being one of the most recognized golfers on the planet, he has enjoyed numerous successes, such as the 2015 Players Championship.
As mentioned, Fowler was donning the Geo for Friday, with Puma's Mattr range of clothing aiming to provide golfers with the ideal mixture of comfort, style and performance to play better golf in. Mattr stands for materials, technology and research and, throughout our previous testing of Mattr polos, you can feel that it is premium, well designed clothing.
Saturday
Puma Mattr Love/H8 Golf Polo | $54 at Golf Poser
On moving day, Fowler will be donning the Love/H8 Golf Polo and, at Golf Poser, it is under $55
Puma Mattr Love/H8 Golf Polo | $85 at PGA TOUR Superstore
Grab Fowler's full look at the PGA TOUR Superstore, with the Love/H8 Golf Polo just one of the many items now available
On moving day at the US Open, Fowler will be wearing the Mattr Love/H8 Golf Polo, which has a performance fit and lightweight feel. Featuring a three-button placket, the print may divide opinion, but there's no denying that it does look very premium.
Again, it has the Mattr fabric with a four-way stretch. It is also moisture-wicking and quick drying, which is a perfect combination for the hot and humid conditions. Lastly, there are small design elements on this polo, such as the Puma logo on the back of the neck.
Sunday
Puma Caddie Stripe Golf Polo | $39.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore
The orange look is regularly seen on Sunday and, for the final round of the US Open, Fowler will be wearing his traditional look
On Sunday, you can expect to see Fowler's traditional orange look, albeit unclear as to whether it will be the striped or the full orange polo. Either way, you can expect to see some color at Los Angeles Country Club come the final day.
So, what is the reason why he wears orange? Well, in an interview, the American explained that: " I started doing that while I was in school. Obviously, not many guys wear orange, so it was a way to be my own man out there. A few of my Oklahoma state teammates wore the same colors, so at the time, it was a bit of a bonding thing. But nobody really does that on Tour. I like to think of it as my own little personal style. I've always enjoyed having my own sense of style; it's just a fun way to stand out. It's fun to wear what I want to wear and show off."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Golf Legend Gary Player Makes 36th Hole-In-One
The South African continues to add to his golfing legacy at the age of 87
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
Rickie Fowler Beats Rory McIlroy US Open Record
Fowler's excellent start to the 2023 US Open could help him to set a fair few records this week if he manages to keep up his form
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'I Want To Do That For Her' - Clark Draws Inspiration From Mom Whilst In US Open Contention
Wyndham Clark fired rounds of 64 and 67 to sit just a few shots back of the lead at LACC
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Dustin Johnson 'Proud' Of Historic US Open Comeback After Quadruple Bogey Setback
Despite a quad on the second hole, DJ managed to shoot level-par in an historic second day
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
13-Year-Old Makes History At Challenge Tour Event
Louis Klein shot two rounds of level-par to become the youngest player to make a Challenge Tour cut at just 13-years-old
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
How Many Fans Are There At The US Open?
The crowds looked sparse in places on the opening day of the 2023 US Open - and here's why
By Michael Weston • Published
-
'I Feel Like I Belong' - Masters Low Am Sam Bennett Set For Another Major Weekend
The reigning US Amateur champion opens his 2023 US Open account with an impressive 67
By Michael Weston • Published
-
US Open Golf 2023 Leaderboard, Live Updates: Fowler Takes Solo Lead As McIlroy Finishes Strongly
US Open Golf 2023 Leaderboard, Live Updates: Fowler leads the way as Rory McIlroy finishes strongly with back nine of 30
By Thomas Patrick Clarke • Last updated
-
USGA Officer Says US Open Course Will Be 'A Little Spicier' After Low Scoring
The USGA's Chief Championships Officer, John Bodenhamer, offers his thoughts and plans for the rest of US Open week
By Michael Weston • Published
-
Dustin Johnson Ties Tiger Woods' Major Record At US Open
After yesterday's opening-round 64, DJ sits alongside the great Tiger Woods
By Michael Weston • Published