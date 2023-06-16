Rickie Fowler's Puma Golf Shirts - Everything That He Is Wearing At The US Open

Rickie Fowler has enjoyed a great return to form since working with former coach Butch Harmon and, at the US Open, that couldn't be clearer, with the American becoming the first player to ever shoot 62 at the US Open and, following a hot start on the second day, he continued to lead early at Los Angeles Country Club.

Throughout his career, Fowler has been known for his style, with the 34-year-old seen wearing his Sunday orange outfit regularly, as well as a number of other eye-catching outfits as he climbed up the ranks of the PGA Tour.

At the US Open, Fowler has been seen wearing yet more eye-catching pieces, with Puma known for producing some of the best golf polo shirts on the market. Here, we take a look at his apparel for the third men's Major of the year.

Thursday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Puma Gamer Golf 1/4 Zip | $65 at Dick's Sporting Goods Fowler wore the Gamer Golf 1/4 Zip for his historic round of 62, with the feat being matched by Xander Schauffele just 30 minutes later

Puma make some of the best golf quarter zips on the market, with Fowler donning the Gamer Golf 1/4 Zip for his historic 62 at Los Angeles Country Club.

Made from 94% polyester and 6% elastane, it has a soft 4-way stretch construction that allows you to swing freely on a range of shots. What's more, there is plenty of breathability available, with the zip allowing you to control the temperature whilst you're out on the golf course.

Friday

Fowler during the second round of the 2023 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Puma Mattr Geo Polo Shirt | $61 at Golf Poser The Mattr Geo Polo is now just $61 at Golf Poser, with Fowler's full US Open wardrobe also available on the site!

Puma Mattr Geo Polo Shirt | $85 at PGA TOUR Superstore PGA TOUR Superstore provide users with an array of the best golf apparel, with the Mattr Geo Polo now available in a number of size options

For 2023, Puma have added to their Mattr range, with the polo offering users a performance-based fabric that provides comfort in all conditions. Not only is it moisture-wicking, but the fabric has a four-way stretch for superb range of movement, with the print certainly making a statement on the course.

Fowler first signed with Puma back in 2009 when he turned professional and has also signed a couple of contract extensions to make sure he remains one of the key figures wearing Puma golf gear. Being one of the most recognized golfers on the planet, he has enjoyed numerous successes, such as the 2015 Players Championship.

As mentioned, Fowler was donning the Geo for Friday, with Puma's Mattr range of clothing aiming to provide golfers with the ideal mixture of comfort, style and performance to play better golf in. Mattr stands for materials, technology and research and, throughout our previous testing of Mattr polos, you can feel that it is premium, well designed clothing.

Saturday

Puma Mattr Love/H8 Golf Polo | $54 at Golf Poser On moving day, Fowler will be donning the Love/H8 Golf Polo and, at Golf Poser, it is under $55

Puma Mattr Love/H8 Golf Polo | $85 at PGA TOUR Superstore Grab Fowler's full look at the PGA TOUR Superstore, with the Love/H8 Golf Polo just one of the many items now available

On moving day at the US Open, Fowler will be wearing the Mattr Love/H8 Golf Polo, which has a performance fit and lightweight feel. Featuring a three-button placket, the print may divide opinion, but there's no denying that it does look very premium.

Again, it has the Mattr fabric with a four-way stretch. It is also moisture-wicking and quick drying, which is a perfect combination for the hot and humid conditions. Lastly, there are small design elements on this polo, such as the Puma logo on the back of the neck.

Sunday

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Puma Caddie Stripe Golf Polo | $39.99 at PGA TOUR Superstore The orange look is regularly seen on Sunday and, for the final round of the US Open, Fowler will be wearing his traditional look

On Sunday, you can expect to see Fowler's traditional orange look, albeit unclear as to whether it will be the striped or the full orange polo. Either way, you can expect to see some color at Los Angeles Country Club come the final day.

So, what is the reason why he wears orange? Well, in an interview, the American explained that: " I started doing that while I was in school. Obviously, not many guys wear orange, so it was a way to be my own man out there. A few of my Oklahoma state teammates wore the same colors, so at the time, it was a bit of a bonding thing. But nobody really does that on Tour. I like to think of it as my own little personal style. I've always enjoyed having my own sense of style; it's just a fun way to stand out. It's fun to wear what I want to wear and show off."