Rick Shiels Announces New Sponsor

Rick Shiels has signed a deal with Lyle & Scott to be his exclusive apparel and headwear provider.

The PGA Pro and golf coach, who has over 2million YouTube subscribers (opens in new tab), said it was an easy decision to sign with the company which has been worn by the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Greg Norman, Tony Jacklin and Lee Westwood over the years.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Lyle & Scott, from being a young assistant professional I remember it being fashionable, functional and stylish,” said Shiels.

“When it comes to signing with Lyle & Scott, it was an easy decision. The brand encapsulates everything I believe in. A British brand that looks to push the boundaries, innovate, and produce stylish clothing. I love that the brand is aspirational, but at accessible price points for my audience.”

Ben Gunn, brand director at Lyle & Scott, said: “Our partnership with Rick is a huge step forward for our brand, within golf but also more generally. Our customer is passionate, be that about golf, football, or the clothes they wear. Over the last 10 years, Rick has developed a truly passionate, global audience and we are hugely proud to have him as our representative.”

That view was echoed by Chris Somerton, head of golf at Lyle & Scott. He said: “As a brand, it is a real privilege to have 148 years of history and heritage. During that time, we’ve been part of the biggest moments in golf’s history, and golf in turn has contributed to some of the biggest moments in Lyle & Scott’s history. Our focus is on using that authority and authenticity to help shape the future of golf, to set direction and to ensure a more diverse and sustainable future for our game.”