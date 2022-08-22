Report: Woods And McIlroy Propose Stadium-Based Events To Combat LIV Threat

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are reported to be teaming up to launch a technology-driven venture that will see the PGA Tour’s biggest names face off against each other in sports stadiums.

According to Golfweek (opens in new tab), there will be a series of one-day events designed to complement the PGA Tour, starting in 2024. While details of what the showdowns will entail are sketchy, it’s thought the events, held in front of sell-out stadium crowds, would run from January to March, building towards a finale to be held at a later date.

Proposals were shared with the biggest names on the PGA Tour during their meeting ahead of last week’s BMW Championship, with initial reactions said to be positive. According to Golfweek, players will be able to build equity in the venture, which will have private funding, sponsorship and corporate partners. More details on specifics could be revealed by PGA Tour chairman Jay Monahan next week, following the end of the FedEx Cup.

Tiger and Rory have been working on this project for more than two years, but the arrival of LIV Golf on the scene has seen the landscape change and calls for the PGA Tour to modernise and change.

A host of top names attended the players’ meeting, held in Delaware ahead of the BMW Championship. While no announcement has yet been made over what was discussed, other information to leak out includes the launch of a series of 18 no-cut tournaments held between the top 60 players as the PGA Tour tries to stave off the challenge of LIV Golf.

McIlroy has said in public he thinks the top players on the PGA Tour need to play together more often, and it was thought this new series of events - which looks to have a lot in common with LIV Golf - would be the result.

But Woods and McIlroy’s stadium-based proposals, based around technology, look brand new and further announcements over how it will work will be eagerly awaited.