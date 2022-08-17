McIlroy On What The PGA Tour Must Change To Combat LIV

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy has outlined what he sees as an area the PGA Tour needs to improve on as the threat posed by the rival LIV Golf Invitational Series increases.

On Tuesday, a player-only meeting was held with many of the PGA Tour’s biggest names – including McIlroy - in attendance, and the 33-year-old said that everyone was in agreement on the future. Speaking ahead of this week’s BMW Championship, he said: “I think the one thing that came out of it, which I think was the purpose, is all the top players on this Tour are in agreement and alignment of where we should go going forward, and that was awesome.”

McIlroy was reluctant to go into detail about what was agreed in the meeting. However, he did offer an opinion on what he thinks needs to change to improve the PGA Tour. He said: We need to get the top guys together more often than we do. I'm talking about all in the same tournaments, all in the same weeks.”

It is unclear whether that was one of the topics proposed at the meeting. However, if McIlroy gets his way, it would mean even more far-reaching changes eventually coming to the Tour, aside from the increased purses which were recently unveiled for several tournaments.

In fact, there have already been hints that proposals of the nature McIlroy suggests are being worked on by the PGA Tour. A letter sent from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan to members in June proposed three new international events to include the top 50 from the final FedEx Cup points list. They would also have a limited field, no cut format – similar to the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

While details of Tuesday’s meeting are being kept under wraps, one thing McIlroy was clear about is the impact Tiger Woods had on proceedings. On Woods’ decision to attend the meeting in-person, McIlroy said: “It's impactful, and I think it shows how much he cares about the Tour. I think it shows how much he cares about the players that are coming through and are going to be the next generation."

Those comments echoes the sentiments of another attendee at the meeting, Justin Thomas, who described Woods' passionate approach to the LIV Golf battle.