Report: Next US Ryder Cup Captain Selected

According to the Associated Press, the United States Ryder Cup team has selected Zach Johnson as their Captain for Rome in 2023. The two-time Major champion is to be given the opportunity to lead the American side to its first victory on European soil in thirty years.

Johnson was well fancied by many to take charge having been Vice Captain for the last two iterations of the Ryder Cup. The United States are expected to make their announcement in due course.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will take place at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio on the outskirts of Rome, Italy. The biennial event moved back to odd-number years when the 2020 Ryder Cup was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The American's will enter Rome coming off the back of their biggest victory having defeated Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits in September. Steve Stricker, who led USA to victory at Whistling Straits, is said to have been part of the panel that selected Johnson as his predecessor.

Johnson, who has 12 PGA Tour victories, has made five Ryder Cup appearances, most recently in 2016 at Hazeltine where the USA won 17-11. It was the only team victory in Johnson’s Ryder Cup career. The 45-year old will now be tasked with earning USA’s first victory on European soil since 1993, where Tom Watson led USA to a closely fought 15-13 victory at the Belfry.

Europe has yet to announce its next Captain with rumours that the process was disrupted amid speculation of potential candidates joining a Saudi-backed Super League. Luke Donald has been strongly linked with the position.