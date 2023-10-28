Report: LIV Golf To Stage Just One Australian Event In 2024 Despite Adelaide Success

LIV Golf's preliminary schedule for 2024 has been leaked and it has placed major doubts over plans to expand in Australia, despite the success of LIV Golf Adelaide in early 2023.

LIV's hierarchy, including CEO Greg Norman, were considering adding another Australian tournament to the 2024 schedule, with Queensland, the home state of LIV's Australian headline act Cameron Smith, understood to have pitched to host an event.

However, a preliminary 2024 schedule has been obtained by Sports Illustrated and, unfortunately for Australia, it is reported that just one event will take place Down Under, specifically in Adelaide again.

If so, it will be one of eight events outside United States, with the other seven being Mexico, Jeddah, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, South Korea and England, where the JCB Golf and Country Club will reportedly host.

About 77,000 spectators attended LIV's Adelaide debut tournament, which was named best golf event of the year by World Golf Events, an award voted for by golf travel and tourism industry officials, media, and the public.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

The successful Adelaide event, won by Talor Gooch, featured Chase Koepka’s iconic hole-in-one on the par-3 Watering Hole at The Grange, which enjoyed more than 55 million views on LIV Golf's social media channels.

Also of note, in the 2024 draft schedule, is that LIV Golf will reportedly not be returning to any of former President Donald Trump’s properties. In 2022, Trump venues staged two tournaments and, in 2023, it hosted three, including the recent season-ending Team Championship at Trump National Doral.

The roster of players for 2024 is also due to be finalised with Phil Mickelson insisting he “knows” more players are coming to join. “I’m excited about who’s coming for next year and, over time, we’ll just keep getting better and better and getting better and better players and that’s the game plan and I love the commitment. I love that I’m a part of it.”