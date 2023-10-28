Report: LIV Golf To Stage Just One Australian Event In 2024 Despite Adelaide Success
After the success of LIV Golf Adelaide in April, there was talk that Australia could stage two LIV events in 2024, but reports claim this looks increasingly doubtful
LIV Golf's preliminary schedule for 2024 has been leaked and it has placed major doubts over plans to expand in Australia, despite the success of LIV Golf Adelaide in early 2023.
LIV's hierarchy, including CEO Greg Norman, were considering adding another Australian tournament to the 2024 schedule, with Queensland, the home state of LIV's Australian headline act Cameron Smith, understood to have pitched to host an event.
However, a preliminary 2024 schedule has been obtained by Sports Illustrated and, unfortunately for Australia, it is reported that just one event will take place Down Under, specifically in Adelaide again.
If so, it will be one of eight events outside United States, with the other seven being Mexico, Jeddah, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, South Korea and England, where the JCB Golf and Country Club will reportedly host.
About 77,000 spectators attended LIV's Adelaide debut tournament, which was named best golf event of the year by World Golf Events, an award voted for by golf travel and tourism industry officials, media, and the public.
The successful Adelaide event, won by Talor Gooch, featured Chase Koepka’s iconic hole-in-one on the par-3 Watering Hole at The Grange, which enjoyed more than 55 million views on LIV Golf's social media channels.
Also of note, in the 2024 draft schedule, is that LIV Golf will reportedly not be returning to any of former President Donald Trump’s properties. In 2022, Trump venues staged two tournaments and, in 2023, it hosted three, including the recent season-ending Team Championship at Trump National Doral.
The roster of players for 2024 is also due to be finalised with Phil Mickelson insisting he “knows” more players are coming to join. “I’m excited about who’s coming for next year and, over time, we’ll just keep getting better and better and getting better and better players and that’s the game plan and I love the commitment. I love that I’m a part of it.”
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a member. James’ golfing highlights include a hole-in-one and previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out at Edgbaston. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society, for whom he has represented in matches. But he is just as happy hitting balls or playing the odd hole with his young daughter at their local club Shrewsbury.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
