LIV Golf To Reverse Shorts Rule
According to former LIV golfer Pat Perez, the big-money circuit will no longer allow players to wear shorts during tournaments
Ever since LIV Golf came on the scene in 2022, it has not been afraid to try new things, with ideas including music regularly booming out during play, its unique team format and the allowance of rangefinders all helping to shake up the men's game.
Another break with convention came months after its launch, when then-CEO Greg Norman confirmed that LIV golfers would be allowed to wear shorts during tournaments.
That move most likely came as a big relief to many players, particularly given the league’s global nature, with several of its tournaments typically taking place in hot and humid conditions.
However, according to ex 4 Aces GC player Pat Perez, that decision has been reversed for the new season, which begins under the lights in Saudi Arabia.
Perez, who has joined LIV Golf’s broadcast team after being dropped from the league as a player, appeared to confirm the news on the circuit’s Fairway to Heaven podcast, saying: “The players are wearing pants all year.”
Co-host Jerry Foltz then interjected, saying: “I’ve heard that rumor too,” before Perez continued: “I got it confirmed the other day that the players are wearing pants and the first place I thought about was Singapore.”
Pat Perez on this week’s “Fairway to Heaven” confirmed that LIV golfers will be wearing pants all season.Bye bye shorts, apparently. pic.twitter.com/6UffqZasahFebruary 6, 2025
At the time Norman announced players could wear shorts in LIV Golf tournaments, it marked a significant departure for men’s elite golf, as PGA Tour and DP World Tour's policies stated players must wear pants in competitive rounds.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That has been relaxed at times on the DP World Tour, beginning in the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa, but generally it has only been permitted when conditions have dictated it. Even on those rare occasions, shorts have needed to be knee-length, tailored and neat in appearance.
One circuit that followed LIV Golf’s move was the closely affiliated Asian Tour, which began allowing players to wear shorts in its tournaments in February 2023.
The new LIV Golf season is almost certain to feature several tournaments played in sweltering conditions. As well as the event Perez referred to, which takes place in mid-March, others that could prove more uncomfortable for players than usual include LIV Golf Adelaide later in the month, the visit to Mexico in late April, and several US and Europe events during the summer.
Golf Monthly understands Perez’s claim is true.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Driver Impact Position: What Should It Be And Why?
Driver set-up is crucial to help encourage the correct angle of attack, which for the best players in the world has become a slight downward blow
By Michael Weston Published
-
MGI Zip X1 Electric Caddy Review
Mike Bailey took the MGI Zip X1 electric caddy out for a few outings to assess the features on offer for those who prefer to walk the golf course
By Mike Bailey Published
-
'LIV Golf Is On A Much Stronger Footing And Its Legitimacy Is On The Rise'
Our writers rate LIV Golf's off-season that included a new TV deal, new CEO and other signings
By Elliott Heath Published
-
LIV Golf Finally Gets Major Pathway As US Open Announces Groundbreaking Exemption
In the announcement, the USGA revealed that LIV Golfers will be able to earn exemptions into the US Open, which gets underway on the 12th - 15th June
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tom McKibbin Explains LIV Golf Move And Why He Isn’t Bothered About Major Or Ryder Cup Routes Becoming More Difficult
After joining Legion XIII for the 2025 LIV Golf League season, McKibbin spoke about his move and how the lack of Major opportunities doesn't bother him too much
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Nobody Can Hide' - LIV Golf Announces Significant Format Tweak Ahead Of 2025 Season
A rule which has been altered throughout the first three campaigns has been tweaked once again ahead of LIV's 2025 season
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Don't Think I Could Have Won The PGA Without Blowing The Masters' - Brooks Koepka Believes Augusta 'Choke' Can Fuel Quest For Double-Digit Majors
Speaking to LIV Golf's Rick Shiels in a match on YouTube, Kopeka revealed how he dealt with defeat at the 2023 Masters and how it helped him land Major No.5
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Anthony Kim Confirmed As LIV Golf Wild Card Again In 2025
The Californian has been confirmed among the LIV Golf League's 2025 roster just days before the new season began in Riyadh
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Does LIV Golf's Points System Work?
We take a look at how the LIV Golf League's individual and team points systems work ahead of the circuit's 2025 season
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Prize Money Payouts 2025
How much do you get for winning a tournament in the LIV Golf League?
By Elliott Heath Published