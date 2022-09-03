Greg Norman Announces That LIV Golfers Will Be Allowed To Wear Shorts In Tournaments

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It may not be the most interesting news in the world, but LIV Golf have announced that players in their 48 man series will be allowed to wear shorts for the first time in competition play.

In a video posted to their social media platforms, CEO of LIV Golf, Greg Norman, is seen walking towards the camera with the tune of 'who likes short shorts' playing in the background. Transitioning from trousers to shorts, Norman then says: "It's official. As of tomorrow, LIV Tour players will be able to wear shorts. The first league and tour to make it official."

The move is a first for golf, as the PGA and DP World Tour's current policy means players must wear trousers in competitive rounds. The policy was altered in 2019, thus allowing tour pros to wear shorts in non-competitive rounds like practice and pro-ams. However, the shorts need to be knee-length, tailored and neat in appearance.

As the announcement was made, Norman tweeted from his personal account and tagged Phil Mickelson: "Time to show off those calves @PhilMickelson," with the six-time Major winner replying "I can't wait."

The only other time that players have been allowed to don a pair of shorts was in 2019 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in South Africa. Temperatures that week were well in to triple figures, as the European, now DP World Tour, allowed players to wear shorts for the tournament.

Oliver Wilson and Eddie Pepperell during the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We felt that in this situation it was good move,” said tournament director Davie Williams. “The temperatures will increase as the week goes on, which is uncomfortable and could be a health issue for the players. A lot of players were concerned about it. In these temperatures it can be pretty uncomfortable out there in trousers.”