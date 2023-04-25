Report: Donald Trump To Visit Golf Resorts In Scotland And Ireland

Former US president Donald Trump has regularly been spotted at courses he owns in his home country in recent months, including appearances at the 2022 LIV Golf tournaments held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster and Trump National Doral in Miami.

However, the billionaire also owns several courses in Great Britain and Ireland, but he has not visited those since he was in office. Per Sky News, that is all about to change.

The 76-year-old is expected to visit Scotland next week to spend time at his Trump Turnberry resort in south Ayrshire, which he last visited in 2018. Following that, it is expected Trump will travel west to Ireland, landing at Shannon Airport on 3 May to stay at Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg in County Clare.

No reason has been given for Trump’s visit, but it is sure to be a source of interest and controversy given how divisive a figure he remains despite having been out of office since January 2021.

Trump is currently involved in controversy in his homeland, where he faces court action after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on 34 felony counts of fraud. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The Aisla Course at Trump Turnberry is ranked third in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 Golf Courses UK & Ireland 2023/24, while Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg is ranked number 47. Last year, Trump claimed The R&A wanted to return Trump Turnberry to The Open rota for the first time since 2009. However, The R&A later dismissed the suggestion.