Report: Donald Trump To Visit Golf Resorts In Scotland And Ireland
The former president is expected to visit Trump Turnberry followed by a visit to Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg
Former US president Donald Trump has regularly been spotted at courses he owns in his home country in recent months, including appearances at the 2022 LIV Golf tournaments held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster and Trump National Doral in Miami.
However, the billionaire also owns several courses in Great Britain and Ireland, but he has not visited those since he was in office. Per Sky News, that is all about to change.
The 76-year-old is expected to visit Scotland next week to spend time at his Trump Turnberry resort in south Ayrshire, which he last visited in 2018. Following that, it is expected Trump will travel west to Ireland, landing at Shannon Airport on 3 May to stay at Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg in County Clare.
No reason has been given for Trump’s visit, but it is sure to be a source of interest and controversy given how divisive a figure he remains despite having been out of office since January 2021.
Trump is currently involved in controversy in his homeland, where he faces court action after a Manhattan grand jury indicted him on 34 felony counts of fraud. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The Aisla Course at Trump Turnberry is ranked third in Golf Monthly’s Top 100 Golf Courses UK & Ireland 2023/24, while Trump International Golf Links Doonbeg is ranked number 47. Last year, Trump claimed The R&A wanted to return Trump Turnberry to The Open rota for the first time since 2009. However, The R&A later dismissed the suggestion.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
