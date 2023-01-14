Donald Trump Scotland Course To Host DP World Tour Sanctioned Event

Recently, the Legends Tour announced a brand-new schedule for 2023 (opens in new tab), with 19 events being played over 17 countries and an increased prize fund. One of those tournaments, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, is set to be hosted at Trump International Golf Links.

Ranked as one of the best golf courses in Scotland, the venue is to stage the tournament on the 24th - 27th August, with it being the biggest event hosted at the Links course in Aberdeen.

First founded in 1957, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship is one of the oldest events on the Legends Tour calendar, with the likes of Sam Torrance, Christy O'Connor Snr and Phillip Price amongst the long list of winners of the tournament.

Last year, at Formby Golf Club, it was Brazilian, Adilson da Silva, who picked up the title, as he secured a commanding six shot victory over Joakim Haeggman. Now, for 2023, the tournament heads north to Scotland.

Opened in 2012, Trump International Golf Links has been one of the venues for the Aberdeen Golf Links Pro-Am. Along with the Aberdeen course, Trump also owns Turnberry, a former Open Championship venue that hasn't staged the tournament since 2009.

The par 4 12th at Trump International Golf Links (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the end of October, Trump claimed that The R&A are keen to take The Open Championship back to Turnberry, with the former President stating at his own Trump Doral resort in Miami during the pro-am of the LIV Golf Team Championship that: "They want The Open to go back. I can tell you they want to come back."

Just a day later, The R&A responded to the claims, with their stance not changing to that of a few years ago, when the organisation stated they "had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future”.