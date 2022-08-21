Report: 1973 Open Champion Tom Weiskopf Dies Aged 79

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Former PGA Tour player Tom Weiskopf has reportedly died aged 79 after battling pancreatic cancer.

The American turned professional in 1964, and racked up 16 wins on the Tour between 1968 and 1982. However, he was best known for his outstanding record in Majors. Although Keiskopf only claimed one Major win, the 1973 Open at Royal Troon, when he finished three clear of Neil Coles and Johnny Miller, he had 20 other top 10 finishes, including five as runner-up. In an era that was blessed with some of the all-time greats of the game including Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Tom Watson, such a record was no mean feat.

The news of Weiskopf's passing came when eight-time Major winner Watson passed on his condolences to his family on Twitter. He said: “I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Weiskopf. Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend. PC has struck again.”

I send my deepest sympathies to the family of Tom Weiskopf. Will miss you and your stories. RIP my friend. PC has struck again..August 21, 2022

Weiskopf was known for his exceptional ball-striking ability, while his swing was regarded as one of the most elegant in the game. However, while his game was much-admired, he was equally known for his temper – a reputation that earned him the nickname The Towering Inferno. In 1993, Weiskopf joined the Senior PGA Tour where he enjoyed more success including victory in 1995 US Senior Open.

Beyond his playing days, Weiskopf built a considerable reputation as a course designer. He had over 40 courses to his credit globally, including Loch Lomond, which hosted the Scottish Open between 1995 and 2010. Weiskopf also worked as an analyst for CBS Sports, ABC Sports and ESPN.

Weiskopf had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020.