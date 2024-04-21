RBC Heritage Final Round Tee Times

Scottie Scheffler leads by a single shot going into the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town

Scottie Scheffler hits driver at the 2024 RBC Heritage
Death. Taxes. Scottie Scheffler leads a PGA Tour event. The three certainties in life were upheld on Saturday after the World No. 1 blasted the joint-low round of the week so far to nudge ahead of the chasing pack by one.

Scheffler's eight-under 63 on Moving Day matched JT Poston's first-round effort and placed the Texan in the ideal spot to claim a fourth win in his past five starts. His form otherwise hasn't been too bad, either, with a T2 at the Houston Open, a T10 at the Genesis Invitational, and a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open - we could go on.

Despite feeling "a little tired" and awaiting news of his first child's impending birth, Scheffler will begin Sunday on 16-under, narrowly in front of final-group playing partner and Ryder Cup rival, Sepp Straka.

The Austrian has gone 66-65-67 at Harbour Town Golf Links this week and has designs on a third PGA Tour victory of his career - nevermind in his past handful of starts.

The fifth Signature Event of the PGA Tour season is being fiercely contested, though, with plenty of capable challengers lining up behind. Collin Morikawa will start solo third on -14 while Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers, and Ludvig Aberg - the man who came closest to defeating Scheffler at The Masters - are all on 13-under and remain in with a slight chance.

Otherwise, a handful of the world's top-10 are just likely to be looking for as big a pay check and batch of FedEx Cup points as possible. Patrick Cantlay (-12), Xander Schauffele (-10), and Rory McIlroy (-10) are hovering around as outsiders and will be keen to put as much pressure on the leaders as they can early on.

Below are the tee times for the final round of the RBC Heritage.

RBC Heritage Tee Times - Round Four

ET (BST)

  • 8:00am (1:00pm): Kevin Kisner
  • 8:05am (1:05pm): Chandler Phillips, Nick Dunlap
  • 8:15am (1:15pm): Cameron Davis, Cameron Young
  • 8:25am (1:25pm): Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges
  • 8:35am (1:35pm): Keegan Bradley, Jake Knapp
  • 8:45am (1:45pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Matthieu Pavon
  • 8:55am (1:55pm): Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 9:05am (2:05pm): Erik Barnes, Peter Malnati
  • 9:20am (2:20pm): Webb Simpson, Erik van Rooyen
  • 9:30am (2:30pm): Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor
  • 9:40am (2:40pm): Jason Day, Shane Lowry
  • 9:50am (2:50pm): Brian Harman, Taylor Moore
  • 10:00am (3:00pm): Justin Rose, Grayson Murray
  • 10:10am (3:10pm): Tony Finau, Adam Svensson
  • 10:20am (3:20pm): Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam
  • 10:35am (3:35pm): Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes
  • 10:45am (3:45pm): Akshay Bhatia, Adam Hadwin
  • 10:55am (3:55pm): Max Homa, Brendon Todd
  • 11:05am (4:05pm): Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama
  • 11:15am (4:15pm): Sungjae Im, Ben An
  • 11:25am (4:25pm): Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick
  • 11:35am (4:35pm): Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris
  • 11:50am (4:50pm): Harris English, Corey Conners
  • 12:00pm (5:00pm): Justin Thomas, Russell Henley
  • 12:10pm (5:10pm): Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole
  • 12:20pm (5:20pm): Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim
  • 12:30pm (5:30pm): Alejandro Tosti, Wyndham Clark
  • 12:40pm (5:40pm): Thomas Detry, Rory McIlroy
  • 12:50pm (5:50pm): Chris Kirk, Xander Schauffele
  • 1:05pm (6:05pm): Stephan Jaeger, Brice Garnett
  • 1:15pm (6:15pm): J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge
  • 1:25pm (6:25pm): Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay
  • 1:35pm (6:35pm): Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Aberg
  • 1:45pm (6:45pm): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala
  • 1:55pm (6:55pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

How To Watch The RBC Heritage In The US

ET

Sunday 21 April: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The RBC Heritage In The UK

BST

Sunday 21 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

