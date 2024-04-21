RBC Heritage Final Round Tee Times

Death. Taxes. Scottie Scheffler leads a PGA Tour event. The three certainties in life were upheld on Saturday after the World No. 1 blasted the joint-low round of the week so far to nudge ahead of the chasing pack by one.

Scheffler's eight-under 63 on Moving Day matched JT Poston's first-round effort and placed the Texan in the ideal spot to claim a fourth win in his past five starts. His form otherwise hasn't been too bad, either, with a T2 at the Houston Open, a T10 at the Genesis Invitational, and a T3 at the WM Phoenix Open - we could go on.

Despite feeling "a little tired" and awaiting news of his first child's impending birth, Scheffler will begin Sunday on 16-under, narrowly in front of final-group playing partner and Ryder Cup rival, Sepp Straka.

The Austrian has gone 66-65-67 at Harbour Town Golf Links this week and has designs on a third PGA Tour victory of his career - nevermind in his past handful of starts.

The fifth Signature Event of the PGA Tour season is being fiercely contested, though, with plenty of capable challengers lining up behind. Collin Morikawa will start solo third on -14 while Sahith Theegala, Patrick Rodgers, and Ludvig Aberg - the man who came closest to defeating Scheffler at The Masters - are all on 13-under and remain in with a slight chance.

Otherwise, a handful of the world's top-10 are just likely to be looking for as big a pay check and batch of FedEx Cup points as possible. Patrick Cantlay (-12), Xander Schauffele (-10), and Rory McIlroy (-10) are hovering around as outsiders and will be keen to put as much pressure on the leaders as they can early on.

Below are the tee times for the final round of the RBC Heritage.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

RBC Heritage Tee Times - Round Four

ET (BST)

8:00am (1:00pm): Kevin Kisner

Kevin Kisner 8:05am (1:05pm): Chandler Phillips, Nick Dunlap

Chandler Phillips, Nick Dunlap 8:15am (1:15pm): Cameron Davis, Cameron Young

Cameron Davis, Cameron Young 8:25am (1:25pm): Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges 8:35am (1:35pm): Keegan Bradley, Jake Knapp

Keegan Bradley, Jake Knapp 8:45am (1:45pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood, Matthieu Pavon 8:55am (1:55pm): Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Sam Burns, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:05am (2:05pm): Erik Barnes, Peter Malnati

Erik Barnes, Peter Malnati 9:20am (2:20pm): Webb Simpson, Erik van Rooyen

Webb Simpson, Erik van Rooyen 9:30am (2:30pm): Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor

Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor 9:40am (2:40pm): Jason Day, Shane Lowry

Jason Day, Shane Lowry 9:50am (2:50pm): Brian Harman, Taylor Moore

Brian Harman, Taylor Moore 10:00am (3:00pm): Justin Rose, Grayson Murray

Justin Rose, Grayson Murray 10:10am (3:10pm): Tony Finau, Adam Svensson

Tony Finau, Adam Svensson 10:20am (3:20pm): Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam

Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam 10:35am (3:35pm): Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes

Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes 10:45am (3:45pm): Akshay Bhatia, Adam Hadwin

Akshay Bhatia, Adam Hadwin 10:55am (3:55pm): Max Homa, Brendon Todd

Max Homa, Brendon Todd 11:05am (4:05pm): Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama

Adam Schenk, Kurt Kitayama 11:15am (4:15pm): Sungjae Im, Ben An

Sungjae Im, Ben An 11:25am (4:25pm): Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick

Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick 11:35am (4:35pm): Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris

Lucas Glover, Will Zalatoris 11:50am (4:50pm): Harris English, Corey Conners

Harris English, Corey Conners 12:00pm (5:00pm): Justin Thomas, Russell Henley

Justin Thomas, Russell Henley 12:10pm (5:10pm): Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole

Denny McCarthy, Eric Cole 12:20pm (5:20pm): Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim

Si Woo Kim, Tom Kim 12:30pm (5:30pm): Alejandro Tosti, Wyndham Clark

Alejandro Tosti, Wyndham Clark 12:40pm (5:40pm): Thomas Detry, Rory McIlroy

Thomas Detry, Rory McIlroy 12:50pm (5:50pm): Chris Kirk, Xander Schauffele

Chris Kirk, Xander Schauffele 1:05pm (6:05pm): Stephan Jaeger, Brice Garnett

Stephan Jaeger, Brice Garnett 1:15pm (6:15pm): J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge

J.T. Poston, Tom Hoge 1:25pm (6:25pm): Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay

Seamus Power, Patrick Cantlay 1:35pm (6:35pm): Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Aberg

Patrick Rodgers, Ludvig Aberg 1:45pm (6:45pm): Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala

Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala 1:55pm (6:55pm): Scottie Scheffler, Sepp Straka

How To Watch The RBC Heritage In The US

ET

Sunday 21 April: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel), 3.00pm-6.00pm (CBS)

How To Watch The RBC Heritage In The UK

BST

Sunday 21 April: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)