RBC Canadian Open Final Round Tee Times

Robert MacIntyre produced a dazzling finish on Saturday to lead the RBC Canadian Open by four strokes going into the final round.

Birdieing the 14th, 15th and 16th, the Scot then eagled the par 5 17th, with a closing par giving MacIntyre a comfortable buffer going into the final round at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Searching for a first PGA Tour title, MacIntyre's last win came at the Italian Open back in September 2022, the 27-year-old will have to hold off challenges from some big names, with hometown hero, Mackenzie Hughes, in pursuit, alongside Ben Griffin and Ryan Fox.

Last year, Nick Taylor became the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open and, following a third round 67, Hughes is just four back at 10-under. Alongside him are Griffin, who is looking for a first PGA Tour win, and Fox, who is also searching for a first scalp on the PGA Tour.

Within the chasing pack is last year's RBC Canadian Open runner-up, Tommy Fleetwood, who is five back, as well as Sam Burns, Trace Crowe and fan favorite, Joel Dahmen.

8.25am (13.25pm): Erik Barnes

Erik Barnes 8.30am (13.30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway

Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway 8.40am (13.40pm): David Hearn, Nate Lashley

David Hearn, Nate Lashley 8.50am (13.50pm): Lanto Griffin, Chez Reavie

Lanto Griffin, Chez Reavie 9.00am (14.00pm): Jorge Campillo, Harry Hall

Jorge Campillo, Harry Hall 9.10am (14.10pm): Myles Creighton, Vincent Norrman

Myles Creighton, Vincent Norrman 9.25am (14.25pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Gary Woodland

Nicolai Hojgaard, Gary Woodland 9.35am (14.35pm): Ben Silverman, Brandon Wu

Ben Silverman, Brandon Wu 9.45am (14.45pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Adam Scott

Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Adam Scott 9.55am (14.55pm): Chesson Hadley, Kelly Kraft

Chesson Hadley, Kelly Kraft 10.05am (15.05pm): Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson

Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson 10.15am (15.15pm): Stewart Cink, Thorbjorn Olesen

Stewart Cink, Thorbjorn Olesen 10.30am (15.30pm): Ryan Moore, Wil Bateman

Ryan Moore, Wil Bateman 10.40am (15.40pm): Garrick Higgo, Sami Valimaki

Garrick Higgo, Sami Valimaki 10.50am (15.50pm): Mark Hubbard, Ryan Palmer

Mark Hubbard, Ryan Palmer 11.00am (16.00pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Streelman

Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Streelman 11.10am (16.10pm): C.T. Pan, Shane Lowry

C.T. Pan, Shane Lowry 11.20am (16.20pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Mac Meissner

Ryo Hisatsune, Mac Meissner 11.35am (16.35pm): Kevin Yu, Chandler Phillips

Kevin Yu, Chandler Phillips 11.45am (16.45pm): Zac Blair, David Skinns

Zac Blair, David Skinns 11.55am (16.55pm): Pierceson Coody, Erik van Rooyen

Pierceson Coody, Erik van Rooyen 12.05pm (17.05pm): Tyler Duncan, Vince Whaley

Tyler Duncan, Vince Whaley 12.15pm (17.15pm): Sean O'Hair, Beau Hossler

Sean O'Hair, Beau Hossler 12.25pm (17.25pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Nick Hardy

Jacob Bridgeman, Nick Hardy 12.40pm (17.40pm): Maverick McNealy, Michael Kim

Maverick McNealy, Michael Kim 12.50pm (17.50pm): Sam Stevens, Matt Wallace

Sam Stevens, Matt Wallace 13.00pm (18.00pm): Carson Young, Keith Mitchell

Carson Young, Keith Mitchell 13.10pm (18.10pm): Taylor Pendrith, Chad Ramey

Taylor Pendrith, Chad Ramey 13.20pm (18.20pm): Corey Conners, Andrew Novak

Corey Conners, Andrew Novak 13.30pm (18.30pm): Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy

Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy 13.45pm (18.45pm): Victor Perez, Aaron Rai

Victor Perez, Aaron Rai 13.55pm (18.55pm): Trace Crowe, Joel Dahmen

Trace Crowe, Joel Dahmen 14.05pm (19.05pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns

Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns 14.15pm (19.15pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Fox

Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Fox 14.25pm (19.25pm): Robert MacIntyre, Ben Griffin

HOW TO WATCH THE RBC CANADIAN OPEN IN THE US

All times ET

Sunday 2 June: 1.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.30pm (CBS)

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HOW TO WATCH THE RBC CANADIAN OPEN IN THE UK

All times BST

Sunday 2 June: 4.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)