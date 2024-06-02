RBC Canadian Open Final Round Tee Times
Robert MacIntyre leads by four shots going into the final round, with the Scot searching for a first PGA Tour title
Robert MacIntyre produced a dazzling finish on Saturday to lead the RBC Canadian Open by four strokes going into the final round.
Birdieing the 14th, 15th and 16th, the Scot then eagled the par 5 17th, with a closing par giving MacIntyre a comfortable buffer going into the final round at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
Searching for a first PGA Tour title, MacIntyre's last win came at the Italian Open back in September 2022, the 27-year-old will have to hold off challenges from some big names, with hometown hero, Mackenzie Hughes, in pursuit, alongside Ben Griffin and Ryan Fox.
Last year, Nick Taylor became the first Canadian to win the Canadian Open and, following a third round 67, Hughes is just four back at 10-under. Alongside him are Griffin, who is looking for a first PGA Tour win, and Fox, who is also searching for a first scalp on the PGA Tour.
Within the chasing pack is last year's RBC Canadian Open runner-up, Tommy Fleetwood, who is five back, as well as Sam Burns, Trace Crowe and fan favorite, Joel Dahmen.
- 8.25am (13.25pm): Erik Barnes
- 8.30am (13.30pm): Akshay Bhatia, Kevin Tway
- 8.40am (13.40pm): David Hearn, Nate Lashley
- 8.50am (13.50pm): Lanto Griffin, Chez Reavie
- 9.00am (14.00pm): Jorge Campillo, Harry Hall
- 9.10am (14.10pm): Myles Creighton, Vincent Norrman
- 9.25am (14.25pm): Nicolai Hojgaard, Gary Woodland
- 9.35am (14.35pm): Ben Silverman, Brandon Wu
- 9.45am (14.45pm): Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Adam Scott
- 9.55am (14.55pm): Chesson Hadley, Kelly Kraft
- 10.05am (15.05pm): Joseph Bramlett, Adam Svensson
- 10.15am (15.15pm): Stewart Cink, Thorbjorn Olesen
- 10.30am (15.30pm): Ryan Moore, Wil Bateman
- 10.40am (15.40pm): Garrick Higgo, Sami Valimaki
- 10.50am (15.50pm): Mark Hubbard, Ryan Palmer
- 11.00am (16.00pm): Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Streelman
- 11.10am (16.10pm): C.T. Pan, Shane Lowry
- 11.20am (16.20pm): Ryo Hisatsune, Mac Meissner
- 11.35am (16.35pm): Kevin Yu, Chandler Phillips
- 11.45am (16.45pm): Zac Blair, David Skinns
- 11.55am (16.55pm): Pierceson Coody, Erik van Rooyen
- 12.05pm (17.05pm): Tyler Duncan, Vince Whaley
- 12.15pm (17.15pm): Sean O'Hair, Beau Hossler
- 12.25pm (17.25pm): Jacob Bridgeman, Nick Hardy
- 12.40pm (17.40pm): Maverick McNealy, Michael Kim
- 12.50pm (17.50pm): Sam Stevens, Matt Wallace
- 13.00pm (18.00pm): Carson Young, Keith Mitchell
- 13.10pm (18.10pm): Taylor Pendrith, Chad Ramey
- 13.20pm (18.20pm): Corey Conners, Andrew Novak
- 13.30pm (18.30pm): Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy
- 13.45pm (18.45pm): Victor Perez, Aaron Rai
- 13.55pm (18.55pm): Trace Crowe, Joel Dahmen
- 14.05pm (19.05pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Sam Burns
- 14.15pm (19.15pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Ryan Fox
- 14.25pm (19.25pm): Robert MacIntyre, Ben Griffin
HOW TO WATCH THE RBC CANADIAN OPEN IN THE US
All times ET
Sunday 2 June: 1.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.30pm (CBS)
HOW TO WATCH THE RBC CANADIAN OPEN IN THE UK
All times BST
Sunday 2 June: 4.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
