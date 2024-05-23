Rachel Heck Secures Winning Point As Stanford Clinch Third NCAA Title
Rachel Heck will not turn professional when she leaves Stanford but ended her collegiate career in style
Rachel Heck pulled the curtain down on her collegiate golf journey in style as she won the anchor match to guide Stanford to their third NCAA championship.
Heck delivered the final point with a 4&3 victory over UCLA's Kate Villegas as the Cardinal won 3-2 to secure their second team championship in three years after their maiden win in 2015.
The American, who won the 2021 individual championship, has battled through numerous injuries over the past year and announced in March that she would not be turning professional following her graduation this summer.
"It's unreal, and I'm honestly speechless," Heck said. "This is the moment that kept me going through the injuries, just picturing this. The fact that it happened is absolutely unreal.
“It just felt like some type of higher power [was with me]. I’ve been praying so much these past two weeks – these past two years really – just praying that I could find peace. I played so freely just knowing that I’m so beyond happy with where my life is at.”
While Heck may take the headlines, it was Kelly Xu who got Stanford off to the perfect start, winning 4&3 against Meghan Royal to ensure the sophomore went undefeated in match play for the second straight year.
As both teams traded points, the final eventually came down to Heck's anchor match against Villegas, with victory secured on the 15th green when the UCLA senior was unable to match her opponent's superb two-putt birdie from off the green.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"That is Rachel Heck for you. She deserves that, but it's also like it was scripted to be that way," Stanford coach Anne Walker said after the win.
IT'S OVER! 🏆🌲@StanfordWGolf WINS the 2024 NCAA D1 Women's Golf National Championship for the second time in three years! 📺: Golf Channel & @peacock | #NCAAGolf pic.twitter.com/KtYveLsRIvMay 23, 2024
"I'm kind of not surprised and she is a heck of a lag putter. For anyone else to be in that front left part of the green, it would have been a little tough.
"But for Rachel to roll it so close, it was great. It wasn't by accident we decided to put Rachel in that last spot. She is a mature kid, and it takes a lot to rattle her."
While Heck will now etch her name into the history books as one of Stanford's greatest women's collegiate golfers - alongside ex-teammate Rose Zhang - the 22-year-old said that Wednesday's showing had not made her reconsider her decision to swerve the professional game.
“I think it’s so funny after regionals and throughout this week, people are saying, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to go pro?’” she added.
“I don’t know where all you read that I’m not turning pro because I don’t think I can do it. I just don’t want … that’s not me and where I see my life going. This is the perfect bow on an incredible journey in this game.”
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
9 Perks Of Winning The US Women's Open Championship
Along with just the sheer glory of winning the prestigious US Women's Open title, there are plenty of other perks to winning the second Major of the year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Jordan Spieth: Men’s Pro Golf Could Be ‘The Best That It’s Ever Been’
Jordan Spieth says men's pro golf could emerge in the best state ever after issuing another positive update on the PGA Tour-PIF talks
By Paul Higham Published
-
9 Perks Of Winning The US Women's Open Championship
Along with just the sheer glory of winning the prestigious US Women's Open title, there are plenty of other perks to winning the second Major of the year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Remarkable Stat That Shows Nelly Korda's Dominance
One astonishing stat proves just how dominant the World No.1 has been in 2024 so far
By Mike Hall Published
-
US Women’s Open Prize Money Payout 2024
A new record for the most money available at a women's tournament has been set for the second Major of the year
By Mike Hall Published
-
How Much Money Has Nelly Korda Won In 2024?
The World No.1 has claimed six titles in eight starts this year - but how much prize money has she collected along the way?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Nelly Korda Continues Historic Streak With Mizuho Americas Open Victory
The American made it six wins from seven starts at Liberty National Golf Club
By Andrew Wright Published
-
LPGA Tour Release Statement After 10 Players Withdraw From Mizuho Americas Open
The LPGA Tour has explained players have withdrawn because of either injury or illness, and stresses it is monitoring the situation
By Mike Hall Published
-
Junior Amateur Golfer Disqualified From LPGA Event After Signing Incorrect Scorecard
Mia Hammond was disqualified after the first round at the Mizuho Americas Open having self-reported the infraction
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Bizarre Scene As LPGA Tour Leader’s Name Absent From Walking Scoreboard And Caddie Bib
On the morning of the Mizuho Americas Open, it seemed that So Mi Lee wouldn't even tee it up in the event but, after late withdrawals, she would end the day leading the tournament!
By Matt Cradock Published