Puerto Rico Open Purse, Prize Money And Field

While the PGA Tour hosts another of it elevated events with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, a second tournament on the Tour, the Puerto Rico Open, takes place at Grand Reserve Golf Club.

In 2022, Ryan Brehm cantered to a comfortable six-shot win over Max McGreevy. That was a life-changing win for the American, as it earned him his PGA Tour card. Brehm will not be back to defend his title as he's playing in the Florida event this week, although the man who finished runner-up to him does appear.

In fact, you need to go back four years to find the most recent winner of the tournament who is taking part this year. In 2019, Martin Trainer, finished ahead of a chasing pack of four to claim a three-shot win. That was his one and only win on the PGA Tour to date, something he’ll be looking to rectify this week.

The year after, Josh Teater came agonisingly close to claiming his first PGA Tour win. In the end, though, he missed out by one shot to Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian is also playing in Florida this week, but Teater returns, hoping to break his duck at the age of 43 and at the 219th time of asking.

DA Points, who won the 2017 tournament, returns hoping for his fourth PGA Tour win, while another former winner in the field is Scott Brown, who triumphed in 2013. George McNeill claimed victory in 2018, along with Cheyenne Woods, when the tournament was an unofficial pro-am event, named the Puerto Rico Open Charity Day. That added to his victory from 2012. Another former winner returning this week is Michael Bradley, who won in 2009 and 2011.

One player who impressed during last week’s Honda Classic was Ryan Gerard. Thanks to his finish of fourth at PGA National, Gerard, who earned his place in the field via Monday Qualifying, is eligible this week too. Elsewhere, local favourite Rafael Campos also plays - he held the 54-hole lead two years ago, before eventually finishing tied for third.

The purse is $3.8m, an increase of $100,000 on 2022. Of that, the winner will receive $684,000.

Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Puerto Rico Open.

Puerto Rico Open Prize Money

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $684,000 2nd $414,200 3rd $262,200 4th $186,200 5th $155,800 6th $137,750 7th $128,250 8th $118,750 9th $111,150 10th $103,550 11th $95,950 12th $88,350 13th $80,750 14th $73,150 15th $69,350 16th $65,550 17th $61,750 18th $57,950 19th $54,150 20th $50,350 21st $46,550 22nd $42,750 23rd $39,710 24th $36,670 25th $33,630 26th $30,590 27th $29,450 28th $28,310 29th $27,170 30th $26,030 31st $24,890 32nd $23,750 33rd $22,610 34th $21,660 35th $20,710 36th $19,760 37th $18,810 38th $18,050 39th $17,290 40th $16,530 41st $15,770 42nd $15,010 43rd $14,250 44th $13,490 45th $12,730 46th $11,970 47th $11,210 48th $10,602 49th $10,070 50th $9,766 51st $9,538 52nd $9,310 53rd $9,158 54th $9,006 55th $8,930 56th $8,854 57th $8,778 58th $8,702 59th $8,626 60th $8,550 61st $8,474 62nd $8,398 63rd $8,322 64th $8,246 65th $8,170

Puerto Rico Open Field

Albertson, Anders

Armour, Ryan

Atwal, Arjun

Bae, Sangmoon

Barnes, Erik

Barnes, Ricky

Beckman, Cameron

Bhatia, Akshay

Blixt, Jonas

Bohn, Jason

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Byrd, Jonathan

Calvesbert, Robi

Campbell, Chad

Campos, Rafael

Cantwell, Tim G.

Carr, Ben

Chalmers, Greg

Chappell, Kevin

Choi, K.J.

Chopra, Daniel

Cone, Trevor

Cook, Austin

Crane, Ben

Daffue, MJ

Davis, Brian

Díaz, Roberto

Dou, Zecheng

Dufner, Jason

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

Endycott, Harrison

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt

Figueroa, Edward

Franco, Carlos

Gainey, Tommy

Gamez, Robert

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gerard, Ryan

Gligic, Michael

Gómez, Fabián

Goodwin, Noah

Goya, Tano

Grant, Brent

Gribble, Cody

Haas, Bill

Haley II, Paul

Hall, Harry

Harkins, Brandon

Harrington, Scott

Hearn, David

Henry, J.J.

Herman, Jim

Higgs, Harry

Imada, Ryuji

Johnson, Richard

S. Kang, Sung

Kim, Michael

Lamely, Derek

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Martin, Ben

Matthews, Brandon

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McLachlin, Parker

McNeill, George

Mueller, Jesse

Murray, Grayson

Nido, Chris

Noh, S.Y.

Norlander, Henrik

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Núñez, Augusto

O'Hair, Sean

Ogilvy, Geoff

Overton, Jeff

Percy, Cameron

Pettersson, Carl

Piercy, Scott

Points, D.A.

Potter, Jr., Ted

Rollins, John

Roy, Kevin

Saavedra-Davila, Diego

Schmid, Matti

Silfa, Hiram

Smotherman, Austin

Stadler, Kevin

Stallings Jr., Stephen

Stanley, Kyle

Stevens, Sam

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Taylor, Vaughn

Teater, Josh

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Uresti, Omar

Van Pelt, Bo

Van Rooyen, Erik

Villegas, Camilo

Waldorf, Duffy

Watney, Nick

Weekley, Boo

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yuan, Carl

Zuska, Jiri

Where Is The Puerto Rico Open Being Played? The tournament is being played at Grand Reserve Golf Club, a 7,506-yard par 72 course designed by Tom Kite that features two par 5s over 600 yards on the back nine.