Puerto Rico Open Purse, Prize Money And Field
A host of former winners are in the field for the tournament at Grand Reserve Golf Club, but not the holder
While the PGA Tour hosts another of it elevated events with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, a second tournament on the Tour, the Puerto Rico Open, takes place at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
In 2022, Ryan Brehm cantered to a comfortable six-shot win over Max McGreevy. That was a life-changing win for the American, as it earned him his PGA Tour card. Brehm will not be back to defend his title as he's playing in the Florida event this week, although the man who finished runner-up to him does appear.
In fact, you need to go back four years to find the most recent winner of the tournament who is taking part this year. In 2019, Martin Trainer, finished ahead of a chasing pack of four to claim a three-shot win. That was his one and only win on the PGA Tour to date, something he’ll be looking to rectify this week.
The year after, Josh Teater came agonisingly close to claiming his first PGA Tour win. In the end, though, he missed out by one shot to Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian is also playing in Florida this week, but Teater returns, hoping to break his duck at the age of 43 and at the 219th time of asking.
DA Points, who won the 2017 tournament, returns hoping for his fourth PGA Tour win, while another former winner in the field is Scott Brown, who triumphed in 2013. George McNeill claimed victory in 2018, along with Cheyenne Woods, when the tournament was an unofficial pro-am event, named the Puerto Rico Open Charity Day. That added to his victory from 2012. Another former winner returning this week is Michael Bradley, who won in 2009 and 2011.
One player who impressed during last week’s Honda Classic was Ryan Gerard. Thanks to his finish of fourth at PGA National, Gerard, who earned his place in the field via Monday Qualifying, is eligible this week too. Elsewhere, local favourite Rafael Campos also plays - he held the 54-hole lead two years ago, before eventually finishing tied for third.
The purse is $3.8m, an increase of $100,000 on 2022. Of that, the winner will receive $684,000.
Below is the prize money breakdown and field for the 2023 Puerto Rico Open.
Puerto Rico Open Prize Money
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$684,000
|2nd
|$414,200
|3rd
|$262,200
|4th
|$186,200
|5th
|$155,800
|6th
|$137,750
|7th
|$128,250
|8th
|$118,750
|9th
|$111,150
|10th
|$103,550
|11th
|$95,950
|12th
|$88,350
|13th
|$80,750
|14th
|$73,150
|15th
|$69,350
|16th
|$65,550
|17th
|$61,750
|18th
|$57,950
|19th
|$54,150
|20th
|$50,350
|21st
|$46,550
|22nd
|$42,750
|23rd
|$39,710
|24th
|$36,670
|25th
|$33,630
|26th
|$30,590
|27th
|$29,450
|28th
|$28,310
|29th
|$27,170
|30th
|$26,030
|31st
|$24,890
|32nd
|$23,750
|33rd
|$22,610
|34th
|$21,660
|35th
|$20,710
|36th
|$19,760
|37th
|$18,810
|38th
|$18,050
|39th
|$17,290
|40th
|$16,530
|41st
|$15,770
|42nd
|$15,010
|43rd
|$14,250
|44th
|$13,490
|45th
|$12,730
|46th
|$11,970
|47th
|$11,210
|48th
|$10,602
|49th
|$10,070
|50th
|$9,766
|51st
|$9,538
|52nd
|$9,310
|53rd
|$9,158
|54th
|$9,006
|55th
|$8,930
|56th
|$8,854
|57th
|$8,778
|58th
|$8,702
|59th
|$8,626
|60th
|$8,550
|61st
|$8,474
|62nd
|$8,398
|63rd
|$8,322
|64th
|$8,246
|65th
|$8,170
Puerto Rico Open Field
- Albertson, Anders
- Armour, Ryan
- Atwal, Arjun
- Bae, Sangmoon
- Barnes, Erik
- Barnes, Ricky
- Beckman, Cameron
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Blixt, Jonas
- Bohn, Jason
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Calvesbert, Robi
- Campbell, Chad
- Campos, Rafael
- Cantwell, Tim G.
- Carr, Ben
- Chalmers, Greg
- Chappell, Kevin
- Choi, K.J.
- Chopra, Daniel
- Cone, Trevor
- Cook, Austin
- Crane, Ben
- Daffue, MJ
- Davis, Brian
- Díaz, Roberto
- Dou, Zecheng
- Dufner, Jason
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- Endycott, Harrison
- Ernst, Derek
- Every, Matt
- Figueroa, Edward
- Franco, Carlos
- Gainey, Tommy
- Gamez, Robert
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigus, Robert
- Gerard, Ryan
- Gligic, Michael
- Gómez, Fabián
- Goodwin, Noah
- Goya, Tano
- Grant, Brent
- Gribble, Cody
- Haas, Bill
- Haley II, Paul
- Hall, Harry
- Harkins, Brandon
- Harrington, Scott
- Hearn, David
- Henry, J.J.
- Herman, Jim
- Higgs, Harry
- Imada, Ryuji
- Johnson, Richard
- S. Kang, Sung
- Kim, Michael
- Lamely, Derek
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lebioda, Hank
- Martin, Ben
- Matthews, Brandon
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McLachlin, Parker
- McNeill, George
- Mueller, Jesse
- Murray, Grayson
- Nido, Chris
- Noh, S.Y.
- Norlander, Henrik
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Núñez, Augusto
- O'Hair, Sean
- Ogilvy, Geoff
- Overton, Jeff
- Percy, Cameron
- Pettersson, Carl
- Piercy, Scott
- Points, D.A.
- Potter, Jr., Ted
- Rollins, John
- Roy, Kevin
- Saavedra-Davila, Diego
- Schmid, Matti
- Silfa, Hiram
- Smotherman, Austin
- Stadler, Kevin
- Stallings Jr., Stephen
- Stanley, Kyle
- Stevens, Sam
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Teater, Josh
- Trahan, D.J.
- Trainer, Martin
- Uresti, Omar
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Van Rooyen, Erik
- Villegas, Camilo
- Waldorf, Duffy
- Watney, Nick
- Weekley, Boo
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yuan, Carl
- Zuska, Jiri
Where Is The Puerto Rico Open Being Played?
The tournament is being played at Grand Reserve Golf Club, a 7,506-yard par 72 course designed by Tom Kite that features two par 5s over 600 yards on the back nine.
Who's Playing In The Puerto Rico Open?
Several former winners of the tournament are in the field, including Martin Trainer, DA Points and George McNeill. Ryan Gerard, who finished fourth in last week's Honda Classic, also appears.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
