Puerto Rico Open Field 2022
The PGA Tour heads to Puerto Rico this week. Check out who will be teeing it up at the Grand Reserve Country Club here
As well as the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PGA Tour is also in Puerto Rico this week for the Puerto Rico Open, where a number of recognisable names will be featuring.
Last year, it was Branden Grace who claimed an emotional victory, with an eagle-birdie finish giving him a tight one-shot win over Venezuelan, Jhonattan Vegas, who had been leading for the majority of the final round before Grace's superb finish.
The win came just a month after the South African had lost his dad to Covid, with Grace stating: "It was an emotional day. I thought about him a hell of a lot out there, and especially -- the last tee shot, I was really struggling the last hole, because I knew he was watching over me. I knew he was guiding me. And I know he's in a better place now, but we miss him dearly. And it's just been -- it's been a great way to a -- a tough time that we have had the last couple months."
Although Grace won't be returning to defend his title, there are still a number of high profile names teeing it up at the Grand Reserve Country Club, with a mix of former Major winners and Rookies vying for the title that was first established in 2008.
Check out the full field here:
Puerto Rico Open Field 2022
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Armour, Ryan
- Axley, Eric
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Bae, Sangmoon
- Barnes, Ricky
- Beljan, Charlie
- Bohn, Jason
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Burgoon, Bronson
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa
- Campos, Rafael
- Chalmers, Greg
- Chappell, Kevin
- Connelly, Austin
- Cook, Austin
- Couch, Chris
- Crane, Ben
- Creel, Joshua
- de Jonge, Brendon
- Donald, Luke
- Drewitt, Brett
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- Ernst, Derek
- Every, Matt
- Figueroa, Edward
- Flavin, Patrick
- Franco, Carlos
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigus, Robert
- Gligic, Michael
- Gómez, Fabián
- Gotterup, Christopher
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hardy, Nick
- Hearn, David
- Henry, J.J.
- Hensby, Mark
- Herman, Jim
- Hoag, Bo
- Hubbard, Mark
- Huh, John
- Imada, Ryuji
- Johnson, Richard S.
- Kang, Sung
- Kaufman, Smylie
- Kaye, Jonathan
- Kim, Chan
- Kim, Michael
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Knous, Jim
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kohles, Ben
- Kraft, Kelly
- Lashley, Nate
- Lickliter II, Frank
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- Lower, Justin
- Martin, Ben
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- McLachlin, Parker
- McNeill, George
- Merrick, John
- Morales, Erick
- Morin, Alan
- Murray, Grayson
- Nieves, Roberto
- Nimmer, Bryson
- Noh, Seung-Yul
- Novak, Andrew
- Percy, Cameron
- Perez, Victor
- Pettersson, Carl
- Points, D.A.
- Potter, Jr., Ted
- Purdy, Ted
- Ralston, Spencer
- Ramey, Chad
- Reeves, Seth
- Rollins, John
- Romero, Andres
- Salzer, Christian
- Schwab, Matthias
- Seiffert, Chase
- Silfa, Hiram
- Skinns, David
- Slocum, Heath
- Smotherman, Austin
- Stadler, Kevin
- Stanley, Kyle
- Stegmaier, Brett
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Teater, Josh
- Thompson, Curtis
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Trahan, D.J.
- Trainer, Martin
- Uihlein, Peter
- Uresti, Omar
- van der Walt, Dawie
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Villegas, Camilo
- Werbylo, Trevor
- Werenski, Richy
- Wi, Charlie
- Wolfe, Jared
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Yu, Kevin
Where Is The Puerto Rico Open?
The Puerto Rico Open will be staged at the Grand Reserve Country Club, which is just East of the Island's capital, San Juan. It was previously played as an alternate event to the WGC-Cadillac Championship, then the WGC-Dell Match Play and now, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Who Won The 2021 Puerto Rico Open?
Branden Grace secured an emotional victory at last year's event, with the South African also picking up his first PGA Tour win since the 2016 RBC Heritage. The previous year, Viktor Hovland secured his first ever PGA Tour title and has since gone on to reach third in the world rankings.
What Is The Prize Fund At The Puerto Rico Open?
The event sees a $300,000 increase for 2022, with the tournament purse going from $3 million to $3.3 million. The winner will take home $666,000 for their efforts. As well as the prize money, they will also receive 300 FedEx Cup points and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.