As well as the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PGA Tour is also in Puerto Rico this week for the Puerto Rico Open, where a number of recognisable names will be featuring.

Last year, it was Branden Grace who claimed an emotional victory, with an eagle-birdie finish giving him a tight one-shot win over Venezuelan, Jhonattan Vegas, who had been leading for the majority of the final round before Grace's superb finish.

The win came just a month after the South African had lost his dad to Covid, with Grace stating: "It was an emotional day. I thought about him a hell of a lot out there, and especially -- the last tee shot, I was really struggling the last hole, because I knew he was watching over me. I knew he was guiding me. And I know he's in a better place now, but we miss him dearly. And it's just been -- it's been a great way to a -- a tough time that we have had the last couple months."

Viktor Hovland is a previous winner of the Puerto Rico Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Grace won't be returning to defend his title, there are still a number of high profile names teeing it up at the Grand Reserve Country Club, with a mix of former Major winners and Rookies vying for the title that was first established in 2008.

Check out the full field here:

Puerto Rico Open Field 2022

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Axley, Eric

Baddeley, Aaron

Bae, Sangmoon

Barnes, Ricky

Beljan, Charlie

Bohn, Jason

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Burgoon, Bronson

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Campos, Rafael

Chalmers, Greg

Chappell, Kevin

Connelly, Austin

Cook, Austin

Couch, Chris

Crane, Ben

Creel, Joshua

de Jonge, Brendon

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Ernst, Derek

Every, Matt

Figueroa, Edward

Flavin, Patrick

Franco, Carlos

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gligic, Michael

Gómez, Fabián

Gotterup, Christopher

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hardy, Nick

Hearn, David

Henry, J.J.

Hensby, Mark

Herman, Jim

Hoag, Bo

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Imada, Ryuji

Johnson, Richard S.

Kang, Sung

Kaufman, Smylie

Kaye, Jonathan

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kitayama, Kurt

Knous, Jim

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Lashley, Nate

Lickliter II, Frank

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Lower, Justin

Martin, Ben

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

McLachlin, Parker

McNeill, George

Merrick, John

Morales, Erick

Morin, Alan

Murray, Grayson

Nieves, Roberto

Nimmer, Bryson

Noh, Seung-Yul

Novak, Andrew

Percy, Cameron

Perez, Victor

Pettersson, Carl

Points, D.A.

Potter, Jr., Ted

Purdy, Ted

Ralston, Spencer

Ramey, Chad

Reeves, Seth

Rollins, John

Romero, Andres

Salzer, Christian

Schwab, Matthias

Seiffert, Chase

Silfa, Hiram

Skinns, David

Slocum, Heath

Smotherman, Austin

Stadler, Kevin

Stanley, Kyle

Stegmaier, Brett

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Vaughn

Teater, Josh

Thompson, Curtis

Tosti, Alejandro

Trahan, D.J.

Trainer, Martin

Uihlein, Peter

Uresti, Omar

van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Villegas, Camilo

Werbylo, Trevor

Werenski, Richy

Wi, Charlie

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Yu, Kevin

Where Is The Puerto Rico Open?

The Puerto Rico Open will be staged at the Grand Reserve Country Club, which is just East of the Island's capital, San Juan. It was previously played as an alternate event to the WGC-Cadillac Championship, then the WGC-Dell Match Play and now, the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Grand Reserve Country Club offers some visual stunning tee shots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who Won The 2021 Puerto Rico Open?

Branden Grace secured an emotional victory at last year's event, with the South African also picking up his first PGA Tour win since the 2016 RBC Heritage. The previous year, Viktor Hovland secured his first ever PGA Tour title and has since gone on to reach third in the world rankings.

What Is The Prize Fund At The Puerto Rico Open?

The event sees a $300,000 increase for 2022, with the tournament purse going from $3 million to $3.3 million. The winner will take home $666,000 for their efforts. As well as the prize money, they will also receive 300 FedEx Cup points and a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour.