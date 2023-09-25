'It Would Have Been Nice To Have A Call' – Bryson DeChambeau On Ryder Cup Snub

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau has taken a pop at Zach Johnson after his latest victory on LIV, saying it would have been “nice to at least just have a call” from the US skipper.

DeChambeau’s final round at LIV Golf Chicago was reminiscent of his record-breaking performance last month in Greenbrier when he shot a closing 58 to win his first title on the new circuit.

Despite playing “some of the best” golf of his career, DeChambeau is not part of Johnson’s plans, and he admits that his Ryder Cup omission does “sting a little bit”.

Asked how his form compared to when he won the US Open in 2020, DeChambeau said: “I am playing better than Winged Foot. If you look at it, it would have been nice to at least just have a call.

“There's numerous people that I think Zach should have called out here, and we didn't get that. I understand, I get it, but we're nothing different. We're still competing. We're still working super hard to be the best we possibly can be.

“Brooks [Koepka] is obviously going to kill it for Team USA next week and excited for the team, but yeah, it definitely does sting a little bit, but say what you want, we're still golfers, and I personally think that given the way I played this week, I could have definitely racked up some points for Team USA.

“But that's neither here nor there. As time has gone on, hopefully I'll be in line for it in a couple years.”

He added: “It would have been nice for them to consider us more because we're pretty damn good out here.”

Bryson DeChambeau was part of Steve Stricker's side that beat Europe at Whistling Straits in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for his victory, DeChambeau said he was left with a “huge mix of emotions” and admitted that he was rooting for one of his opponents to make a putt so that they could battle it out in a playoff.

Anirban Lahiri, who plays for the same team as DeChambeau, Crushers GC, lead for most of the day after overtaking 36-hole leader Sebastián Muñoz, but he missed a par putt on the 18th that would have forced a playoff.

“I was actually sad,” reflected DeChambeau, after posting a final-round 63 at Rich Harvest Farms. “I really wanted him to make that so we could go battle it off in a playoff and finish it off the right way. That was the first emotion that I had.

“Secondly, you've got people coming over and congratulating you, and it's just like, oh, I really didn't feel like I won it. This isn't the normal feeling I usually have when you win a tournament.

“So it was definitely a huge mix of emotions.”

Bryson and the victorious Crushers GC teammates at LIV Golf Chicago (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau was full of praise for his teammate, whose pain at missing out on a first win in eight years will most likely have been softened by claiming the team prize.

“I think all four of us would agree that you're trying to win the tournament outright first,” said India's Lahiri, who last individual victories came on the DP World Tour in 2015.

“At least that's how I look at it. Anyone else who says otherwise is lying. But yes, the team win was something that we all knew that we needed to pull off, and we knew we should pull off.

“If you look at the last three, four events, I don't think we've been off the podium, and we've had one or two bad days.”