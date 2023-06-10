'Pretty Miserable' - Harry Higgs Opens Up On Struggles Of Past Year

Harry Higgs is one of the game's characters, with the American often seen interacting with his fans via social media. However, after shooting a six-under-par round of 66 at the RBC Canadian Open, Higgs soon revealed that he has been "pretty miserable on the golf course" over the past year.

Speaking at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, the 31-year-old gave a detailed and honest insight into his recent run of form, a run which has included just one top 10 in 18 starts, as well as 10 missed cuts.

"I have been pretty miserable on the golf course for probably a year plus," stated Higgs, who sits around the top 10 at the Canadian Open. "Like I was just tired of it. So it shouldn't have lasted a year, it should last a week. I allowed it to last a year."

He went on to add "I'm just trying to enjoy what I get to do. I know for most people that sounds ridiculous, but it's hard, it's hard work, golf is hard. It's the greatest game, but it's the most miserable as well. Life outside of golf is great. I'm just trying to let that bleed onto the golf course. I thought I did a really good job of it the last two days and there's no guarantee that I'll continue to do a great job of it, but I just, I made the choice again.

"I made this choice before and let it get the best of me. I made the choice again and I'm going to keep working and trying to continue to just enjoy it. Whether I go out tomorrow and shoot a couple over and don't hit any good shots. Like just find a way to enjoy it."



(Image credit: Getty Images)

Revealing that he had been working on technical moves in his swing, Higgs then went on to add further about his mental game on the course, with the American explaining that: "The goal is to just stay in my little cocoon process and work to hit more than 10 or 12 tomorrow. And then just like do my best to smile and enjoy this. I had no idea that I had this many fans in Canada. It's still weird. I'm still getting used to it. Even back home in the States.

"Today was the first day in a long time where people were screaming and yelling at me and encouraging me when I looked up. It was certainly easier because I was playing a very nice round of golf. But it shouldn't, that shouldn't matter. I should be able to look up and appreciate that there are people that root for me. Sometimes they say some pretty stupid stuff, but even when they say stupid stuff, look up, smile, wave, that's just a way to enjoy it.

"I really felt like I played golf today like myself, not somebody that's impersonating Harry Higgs, which is, I feel really light and really airy right now. That's a nice thing. I haven't done it in probably over a year."