'Pretty Miserable' - Harry Higgs Opens Up On Struggles Of Past Year
Following a six-under-par second round at the Canadian Open, Harry Higgs gave an honest view of his recent struggles
Harry Higgs is one of the game's characters, with the American often seen interacting with his fans via social media. However, after shooting a six-under-par round of 66 at the RBC Canadian Open, Higgs soon revealed that he has been "pretty miserable on the golf course" over the past year.
Speaking at Oakdale Golf & Country Club, the 31-year-old gave a detailed and honest insight into his recent run of form, a run which has included just one top 10 in 18 starts, as well as 10 missed cuts.
It’s been a journey for @HarryHiggs1991 ❤️The mental game pays off this week as he finishes T6 before the weekend @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/QIAApuBKDeJune 9, 2023
"I have been pretty miserable on the golf course for probably a year plus," stated Higgs, who sits around the top 10 at the Canadian Open. "Like I was just tired of it. So it shouldn't have lasted a year, it should last a week. I allowed it to last a year."
He went on to add "I'm just trying to enjoy what I get to do. I know for most people that sounds ridiculous, but it's hard, it's hard work, golf is hard. It's the greatest game, but it's the most miserable as well. Life outside of golf is great. I'm just trying to let that bleed onto the golf course. I thought I did a really good job of it the last two days and there's no guarantee that I'll continue to do a great job of it, but I just, I made the choice again.
"I made this choice before and let it get the best of me. I made the choice again and I'm going to keep working and trying to continue to just enjoy it. Whether I go out tomorrow and shoot a couple over and don't hit any good shots. Like just find a way to enjoy it."
Revealing that he had been working on technical moves in his swing, Higgs then went on to add further about his mental game on the course, with the American explaining that: "The goal is to just stay in my little cocoon process and work to hit more than 10 or 12 tomorrow. And then just like do my best to smile and enjoy this. I had no idea that I had this many fans in Canada. It's still weird. I'm still getting used to it. Even back home in the States.
"Today was the first day in a long time where people were screaming and yelling at me and encouraging me when I looked up. It was certainly easier because I was playing a very nice round of golf. But it shouldn't, that shouldn't matter. I should be able to look up and appreciate that there are people that root for me. Sometimes they say some pretty stupid stuff, but even when they say stupid stuff, look up, smile, wave, that's just a way to enjoy it.
"I really felt like I played golf today like myself, not somebody that's impersonating Harry Higgs, which is, I feel really light and really airy right now. That's a nice thing. I haven't done it in probably over a year."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
