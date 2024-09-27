Presidents Cup Day 2 Pairings: Tom Kim Sits Out As Homa And Harman Return
Tom Kim will not play in Friday's Presidents Cup fourballs after his fiery encounter on Thursday as Mike Weir picks his first all-Canadian pairing
International captain Mike Weir has left out Tim Kim from his Friday foursomes line-up as the home side looks to fight back after Team USA dominated the opening day of the Presidents Cup.
Jim Furyk's Americans powered into a 5-0 lead with a clean sweep of Thursday's opening fourballs matches, as they look to make it 10 wins in a row in an event they've only lost once in its 14-year history.
In front of a subdued crowd at Royal Montreal Golf Club, the visitors dominated proceedings and it will take something monumental for the International side to claw their way back.
Kim will not be part of that first session of the comeback though, as he sits out following his fiery encounter with Scottie Scheffler on the opening day.
Kim sits as Weir picks Canadian pair
Kim and Scheffler had some loud and at times pretty heated clashes during their match, which the World No.1 eventually won 3&2 playing alongside Russell Henley.
Korean livewire Kim will not have the chance to immediately strike back though as he sits out day two along with Australian Min Woo Lee.
Si Woo Kim comes into the line-up after sitting out the opening day, along with Canadian Mackenzie Hughes - as long as he's sobered up having last been seen chugging a beer on the first tee in front of the home crowd.
Weir has selected his first all-Canadian pair of the tournament with Hughes playing alongside Corey Conners, and maybe that team can liven up the crowd and possibly spark something for the struggling Internationals.
Familiar pairings for Team USA
For Team USA, Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley has a rest after winning on day one as does Sam Burns, with Max Homa and Brian Harman coming in and rekindling their partnership from Rome last year.
Homa and Open champion Harman won two out of three matches in last year's Ryder Cup and will look to find some similar form here.
Double Major champion Xander Schauffele is reunited with his old buddy Patrick Cantlay and Scheffler and Henley go again after winning that controversial match on Thursday.
Presidents Cup Friday foursomes draw & tee times
- 1:05pm Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele v Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im
- 1:19pm Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa v Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith
- 1:33pm Max Homa/Brian Harman v Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day
- 1:47pm Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau v Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes
- 2:01pm Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley v Si Woo Kim/Byeong Hun An
Presidents Cup Thursday fourballs results
- Xander Schauffele/Tony Finau def Jason Day/Byeong Hun An 1 UP
- Collin Morikawa/Sahith Theegala def Adam Scott/Min Woo Lee 1 UP
- Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley def Sungjae Im/Tom Kim (Kor) 3&2
- Wyndham Clark/Keegan Bradley def Taylor Pendrith/Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 UP
- Patrick Cantlay/Sam Burns def Hideki Matsuyama/Corey Conners 2&1
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
