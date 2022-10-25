Portugal Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field
A new champion will be crowned as competitors aim to succeed last year’s winner Thomas Pieters
After three tournaments in Spain, the DP World Tour heads to its neighbour to the west for the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course on the Algarve. There, players will look to replicate the success of Thomas Pieters, who won last year’s tournament.
The Belgian is absent from this year’s field, as is 2020 winner George Coetzee. However, two Englishmen with recent success do appear. Steven Brown won by one shot in 2019 ahead of South Africans Brandon Stone and Justin Walters. The year before that, Tom Lewis won by three shots to claim his second Portugal Masters title, after his first success in the tournament seven years earlier.
Yannick Paul claimed his maiden DP World Tour title in dramatic fashion in last week’s Mallorca Open, holing a birdie putt from off the green to clinch the title. He appears this week hoping to capitalise on the confidence and momentum gained from that win, as do his two nearest competitors at Son Muntander Golf Club, Paul Waring and Nicolai Von Dellingshausen.
The highest-ranked player in this week’s tournament is World No.67 Robert MacIntyre. The Scotsman has recent success on the DP World Tour, having won the Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club last month. MacIntyre has enjoyed two more top-10 finishes since, when he tied for eighth in the Open de France and tied for ninth in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama. With Ryder Cup points up for grabs, he will be hopeful of another strong performance this week as he bids to return to the scene of his recent win in next year's tournament.
One recent winner on the Tour who isn’t in the field is Andalucia Masters victor Adrian Otageui. The Spaniard is instead preparing to compete in the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida following his heroics two weeks ago.
The par-71 course is known for its fast and expansive greens, with strategically placed water and bunkers throughout. The reward for the player who gets to grips with it most efficiently is a first prize of $333,330 from a purse of $2m.
Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field the 2022 Portugal Masters.
Portugal Masters Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$333,330
|2nd
|$220,220
|3rd
|$125,200
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$15,000
|36th
|$14,600
|37th
|$14,200
|38th
|$13,800
|39th
|$13,300
|40th
|$13,000
|41st
|$12,600
|42nd
|$12,200
|43rd
|$11,800
|44th
|$11,400
|45th
|$11,000
|46th
|$10,600
|47th
|$10,200
|48th
|$9,800
|49th
|$9,400
|50th
|$9,000
|51st
|$8,600
|52nd
|$8,200
|53rd
|$7,800
|54th
|$7,400
|55th
|$7,000
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,200
|58th
|$6,000
|59th
|$5,800
|60th
|$5,600
|61st
|$5,400
|62nd
|$5,200
|63rd
|$5,000
|64th
|$4,800
|65th
|$4,600
Portugal Masters Field 2022
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Nino Bertasio
- Tomás Bessa
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Noah Brunner
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Hugo Camelo
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Tomas Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Scott Hend
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Hurly Long
- Vitor Lopes
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard McEvoy
- Ross McGowan
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- Lukas Nemecz
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Matt Wallace
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
Where Is The Portugal Masters?
The Portugal Masters is taking place at Vilamoura’s Dom Pedro Victoria on the Algarve. The course, which was designed by Arnold Palmer, is one of the country’s best-known, and has hosted the tournament since 2004.
What Is The Purse For The Portugal Masters?
The 2022 Portugal Masters has a purse of $2m. That's an identical sum to the previous week's Mallorca Open. The winner will earn $333,330, while the runner-up wins $220,220.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
