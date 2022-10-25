Portugal Masters Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After three tournaments in Spain, the DP World Tour heads to its neighbour to the west for the Portugal Masters at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course on the Algarve. There, players will look to replicate the success of Thomas Pieters, who won last year’s tournament.

The Belgian is absent from this year’s field, as is 2020 winner George Coetzee. However, two Englishmen with recent success do appear. Steven Brown won by one shot in 2019 ahead of South Africans Brandon Stone and Justin Walters. The year before that, Tom Lewis won by three shots to claim his second Portugal Masters title, after his first success in the tournament seven years earlier.

Yannick Paul claimed his maiden DP World Tour title in dramatic fashion in last week’s Mallorca Open, holing a birdie putt from off the green to clinch the title. He appears this week hoping to capitalise on the confidence and momentum gained from that win, as do his two nearest competitors at Son Muntander Golf Club, Paul Waring and Nicolai Von Dellingshausen.

The highest-ranked player in this week’s tournament is World No.67 Robert MacIntyre. The Scotsman has recent success on the DP World Tour, having won the Italian Open at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club last month. MacIntyre has enjoyed two more top-10 finishes since, when he tied for eighth in the Open de France and tied for ninth in the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama. With Ryder Cup points up for grabs, he will be hopeful of another strong performance this week as he bids to return to the scene of his recent win in next year's tournament.

One recent winner on the Tour who isn’t in the field is Andalucia Masters victor Adrian Otageui. The Spaniard is instead preparing to compete in the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida following his heroics two weeks ago.

The par-71 course is known for its fast and expansive greens, with strategically placed water and bunkers throughout. The reward for the player who gets to grips with it most efficiently is a first prize of $333,330 from a purse of $2m.

Below is a full breakdown of the prize money and field the 2022 Portugal Masters.

Portugal Masters Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st $333,330 2nd $220,220 3rd $125,200 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $15,000 36th $14,600 37th $14,200 38th $13,800 39th $13,300 40th $13,000 41st $12,600 42nd $12,200 43rd $11,800 44th $11,400 45th $11,000 46th $10,600 47th $10,200 48th $9,800 49th $9,400 50th $9,000 51st $8,600 52nd $8,200 53rd $7,800 54th $7,400 55th $7,000 56th $6,600 57th $6,200 58th $6,000 59th $5,800 60th $5,600 61st $5,400 62nd $5,200 63rd $5,000 64th $4,800 65th $4,600

Portugal Masters Field 2022

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Nino Bertasio

Tomás Bessa

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Noah Brunner

Jonathan Caldwell

Hugo Camelo

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Ashley Chesters

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Ricardo Gouveia

Tomas Gouveia

Gavin Green

Joachim B. Hansen

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

David Horsey

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Raphaël Jacquelin

Jazz Janewattananond

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Hurly Long

Vitor Lopes

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard McEvoy

Ross McGowan

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

Lukas Nemecz

Thorbjørn Olesen

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Where Is The Portugal Masters? The Portugal Masters is taking place at Vilamoura’s Dom Pedro Victoria on the Algarve. The course, which was designed by Arnold Palmer, is one of the country’s best-known, and has hosted the tournament since 2004.