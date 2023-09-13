Popert Seals Hat-Trick Of G4D Titles With Successful Defence At Wentworth

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kipp Popert claimed his third win in a row after successfully defending his G4D Tour @ BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The 25-year-old made it three G4D Tour wins in a row with his five-shot victory at Wentworth, adding the BMW PGA Championship title to victories at The Belfry and Galgorm in the last two events.

The World No.1 saw off the challenge of Tommaso Perrino, who started the day with a two-shot lead, with five birdies and two bogeys helping him finish on one under par for the tournament.

After early birdies on the third and fourth, Popert later led Perrino by just a shot with five holes left to play.

But Perrino bogeyed the 14th and 15th to hand Popert a three-shot lead, and he took advantage with birdies on 16 and 17 stretching his eventual margin of victory.

"Very pleased. I played really well today. Hit it really good," Popert said after his victory.

"I gave myself a lot of really good looks out there. Just had a few misreads but I'm really pleased with how I played and Ben (his caddie) and I did a good job as always.

"The shot on 16 was really nice, and then in a practise round, Ben was telling me that you can't stop it on 17.

"So I had a wedge in there and I was like trying to beat him, really and I managed to stop that one on the down slope near the flag. I gave him a little smile after that."

The win is an eighth overall on the G4D Tour for Popert, and a fourth of the season to give him a huge lead at the top of the standings ahead of the season finale in Dubai in November.