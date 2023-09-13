Popert Seals Hat-Trick Of G4D Titles With Successful Defence At Wentworth
Kipp Popert won a third tournament in a row with a five-shot victory at the G4D @ BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kipp Popert claimed his third win in a row after successfully defending his G4D Tour @ BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
The 25-year-old made it three G4D Tour wins in a row with his five-shot victory at Wentworth, adding the BMW PGA Championship title to victories at The Belfry and Galgorm in the last two events.
The World No.1 saw off the challenge of Tommaso Perrino, who started the day with a two-shot lead, with five birdies and two bogeys helping him finish on one under par for the tournament.
After early birdies on the third and fourth, Popert later led Perrino by just a shot with five holes left to play.
But Perrino bogeyed the 14th and 15th to hand Popert a three-shot lead, and he took advantage with birdies on 16 and 17 stretching his eventual margin of victory.
"Very pleased. I played really well today. Hit it really good," Popert said after his victory.
"I gave myself a lot of really good looks out there. Just had a few misreads but I'm really pleased with how I played and Ben (his caddie) and I did a good job as always.
"The shot on 16 was really nice, and then in a practise round, Ben was telling me that you can't stop it on 17.
"So I had a wedge in there and I was like trying to beat him, really and I managed to stop that one on the down slope near the flag. I gave him a little smile after that."
The win is an eighth overall on the G4D Tour for Popert, and a fourth of the season to give him a huge lead at the top of the standings ahead of the season finale in Dubai in November.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Max Homa's Golf Shoes And Clothing Are Now Up To 50% Off In The FootJoy Semi-Annual Sale
Looking to pick up premium golf apparel and footwear with up to 50% off? The FootJoy Semi-Annual Sale is the perfect place to start!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Zach Johnson ‘Not Overly Worried’ About Form Of Ryder Cup Stars In PGA Tour Event
The Team USA captain says Max Homa and Justin Thomas's Fortinet Championship performances won't count for much ahead of the match
By Mike Hall Published
-
Presidents Cup Captain Open To LIV Players On 2024 Team
The International team crashed to a 17½-12½ defeat last year, with the likes of Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and Abraham Ancer unable to feature
By James Nursey Published
-
Sport Stars' Handicaps Revealed Ahead Of BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am
Gareth Bale, John Terry, Theo Walcott and numerous sports stars will line up alongside some of the best golfers in the world at Wentworth
By James Nursey Published
-
'He Certainly Wishes The Team All The Best' - Donald Reveals Garcia Conversation
Garcia is widely recognised as one of the best Ryder Cup players of all time with a record 28.5 points, but will be missing from this month's clash
By James Nursey Published
-
Minjee Lee Defeats Charley Hull In Kroger Queen City Championship Playoff Thriller
The Australian kept her cool after seeing her five-shot lead disappear on the final day
By Michael Weston Published
-
Rory McIlroy Finds Water Four Times In Irish Open Final Round
McIlroy's final round 74 saw him blow his chances of securing another Irish Open crown after finding the water on four occasions
By James Nursey Published
-
DP World Tour Player Endures Horror Weekend After Septuple Bogey 12
Spanish pro Santiago Tarrio had a third round to forget at the Irish Open, when he carded an 89 including a 12 at the 16th
By James Nursey Published
-
Luke Donald To Host European Ryder Cup Reconnaissance Mission In Rome On Monday
Captain Donald insists Team USA are favourites but is leaving no stone unturned in a bid to wrestle back the Ryder Cup from America at Marco Simone
By James Nursey Published
-
Cameron Smith Rues 'Irrelevant' World Rankings As He Bemoans His Standing
Australian pro and LIV golfer Smith sits 11th in the OWGR and is not impressed as he reckons his achievements deserve better
By James Nursey Published