Police Mistake Wedding Guests For LIV Golf Protestors In Boston
A wedding party was disrupted in the early hours and mistaken for LIV Golf protestors ahead of this week's event in Boston
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A group of wedding guests camping at a privately owned property in Boston, Massachusetts were woken by Police and mistaken for protestors ahead of this week's tournament.
The guests left the area shortly after 8am when security at this week's host venue, the International Club, tipped off the authorities. The wedding party was camping in a privately owned wooded area adjacent to where the action will get underway later this week.
Newlyweds Joanna Benoit and Taylor Jacobson told WCVB, "We spent the week before clearing brush and debris and getting it prepped and ready." The duo understood that Police were on high alert after protests at prior events in New Jersey but insisted they could have handled it better: "It just wasn’t how we wanted to start our day off on Sunday," said Ms Benoit.
A representative of The International Club said it "enjoys strong relationships with its neighbours" and that the incident was a "simple misunderstanding," adding that its employees followed the correct procedure when tents were spotted without "knowledge of who was occupying" them."
General Manager Steve Brennen told WCVC, "Officers spoke with the individuals, determining that it was a group of campers from a nearby wedding the prior evening. The group decided to leave voluntarily, without being asked to." He added his sympathy for the disrupted morning by "safety and security is our priority." The Club has reached out to the Benoit family.
The Greg Norman-fronted venture, which is financially backed by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, continues to receive widespread criticism with players accused of sportswashing human rights atrocities within the Kingdom. The advocacy group 9/11 Justice said it felt "deep pain and anger" after former President Donald Trump urged players to "take the money" and hosted an event at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey.
"We simply cannot understand how you could agree to accept money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's golf league to host their tournament at your golf course, and to do so in the shadows of Ground Zero in New Jersey, which lost over 700 residents during the attacks," the group said in an open letter.
Similar protests are expected in the run up to the event in Boston later this week.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
Best Golf Ball Deals
A look at some of the best golf balls deals on the market, ranging from the Pro V1, to the TP5.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
LIV Golf Joins Antitrust Lawsuit Against PGA Tour
The Greg Norman-fronted venture has joined the antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour, seeking "punitive damages"
By James Hibbitt • Published