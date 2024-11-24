Multiple-Time PGA Tour Winner Claims Circuit Is Becoming A 'Closed Shop' Ahead Of Changes
Four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner believes it will be increasingly difficult for stars who lose their playing privileges to make a return to the circuit in the future
Kevin Kisner has suggested the PGA Tour,is becoming an increasingly “closed shop" in the wake of a series of changes being made to tackle the issue of slow play.
The four-time PGA Tour winner had to sit out the final two days of the RSM Classic after finishing eight-over and missing the cut at the 2024 edition of the event he won nine years ago.
However, he was still an interested observer heading into the final round. The tournament had plenty at stake because, as the final event of the FedEx Cup Fall, the outcome determined who would finish within the top 125 of the standings to secure full playing privileges on the PGA Tour for the 2025 season.
Those who fall between 126th and 150th earn only conditional status for next season, while those finishing below that face the prospect of Q-School for the chance of a PGA Tour card next year.
Kisner alluded to the crucial nature of the final round on X, but also suggested it will be harder than ever for those who lose their playing privileges to find a way back.
He wrote: “It will be a crazy day to watch the @TheRSMClassic and the 125 on the @FedExCupTracker there will be guys that lose their playing privileges today they you will never hear from again bc of how much of a closed shop @PGATour is becoming.”
It will be a crazy day to watch the @TheRSMClassic and the 125 on the @FedExCupTracker there will be guys that lose their playing privileges today they you will never hear from again bc of how much of a closed shop @PGATOUR is becoming. 🙏 to all!November 24, 2024
Kisner, who is well outside of the top 125 in the standings, later added: “I literally could care less what direction they want to go. I was just pointing out how fascinating today would be to many careers.”
Kisner’s comments come ahead of the changes, with some alterations being introduced as early as January and designed to make "improvements to the tour's competitive structure."
Among the alterations are adjustments including field sizes and eligibility. One of the most significant will see the number of players who will retain full PGA Tour status drop from 125 to just 100 from the 2026 season, while conditional status will be awarded to those who finish between 101st and 125th in the standings.
Meanwhile, there will also be fewer spots available to Monday qualifiers in limited-field events, and a reduction to the maximum number of players in the starting field of an open tournament.
When the proposals were first announced in October, the response from Kisner’s fellow pros was mixed. Tommy Gainey said: “To think they’re eliminating jobs is the right move is insane just my opinion.”
However, Peter Malnati described it them “a step in the right direction” while Michael Kim said that he “doesn’t love” the changes, but added “that’s probably because I feel threatened by the number of cards going down from 125 to 100” and also said “if I’m looking at it objectively, it was needed,” given the issue of slow play on the circuit.
Following the proposals, the PGA Tour Policy Board and Player Advisory Council signed off on them earlier in the month.
