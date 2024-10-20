PGA Tour University Frontrunners Grouped Together At College Golf Event

Brendan Valdes, David Ford and Jose Luis Ballester were grouped together for the first round of the Williams Cup as the battle for a PGA Tour card intensifies

Brendan Valdes takes a shot during the US Open
Brendan Valdes leads the PGA Tour University standings
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

PGA Tour University was launched in 2020 to offer a clear pathway to the professional game for some of the best men’s college golfers.

The system ranks players based on their average performance in eligible tournaments, with the top golfer at the end of the college golf season earning a coveted PGA Tour card.

There is little to separate the top four in the rankings at this stage of the 2024/25 season. Auburn’s Brendan Valdes leads the way, with University of North Carolina’s David Ford and Arizona State duo Jose Luis Ballester and Preston Summerhays completing the top four.

David Ford takes a shot during the RSM Classic

North Carolina's David Ford is battling for a PGA Tour card

(Image credit: Getty Images)

They are all playing in this week’s Williams Cup at Eagle Point Golf Club in North Carolina, and, as first reported by Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek, the top three were grouped together for the first round.

Valdes entered the tournament in fine form having finished runner-up at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational earlier in the month, although the man who beat him was Ford, who will be looking to chase the leader in the PGA Tour University standings down this week.

As for Ballester, he's also on a great run after finishing T2 in September's Sahalee Players Championship before winning the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational later in the month. Earlier in the year, he became the first Spaniard to win the US Amateur.

Josele Ballester takes a shot during the Open de Espana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is still plenty of time left in the season regardless of the outcome of this week's event, which concludes on Tuesday, with the next recipients of a PGA Tour card not being confirmed until after the 2025 NCAA Division I Championship on 28 May.

However, the grouping offers a golden opportunity for the frontrunners to make a statement as the battle for a place on the PGA Tour continues.

Whoever does earn the PGA Tour card will become only the third player to achieve it via PGA Tour University.

That’s because, to begin with, the player at the top of the standings at the end of the season earned a Korn Ferry Tour card, but the stakes were raised considerably in 2023 when the prize for finishing top was changed to a place on the PGA Tour.

Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg became the first player to gain a spot on the PGA Tour straight out of college when he topped the standings after that season’s NCAA Division I Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona.

He was followed by Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen, who turned professional in June after taking the top spot for the 2023/24 season.

For those who ultimately miss out on first position at the end of the season, PGA Tour University offers other routes to the professional game, with those placed between second and 25th earning either a Korn Ferry Tour card or membership of the PGA Tour Americas.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

