PGA Tour University Frontrunners Grouped Together At College Golf Event
Brendan Valdes, David Ford and Jose Luis Ballester were grouped together for the first round of the Williams Cup as the battle for a PGA Tour card intensifies
PGA Tour University was launched in 2020 to offer a clear pathway to the professional game for some of the best men’s college golfers.
The system ranks players based on their average performance in eligible tournaments, with the top golfer at the end of the college golf season earning a coveted PGA Tour card.
There is little to separate the top four in the rankings at this stage of the 2024/25 season. Auburn’s Brendan Valdes leads the way, with University of North Carolina’s David Ford and Arizona State duo Jose Luis Ballester and Preston Summerhays completing the top four.
They are all playing in this week’s Williams Cup at Eagle Point Golf Club in North Carolina, and, as first reported by Cameron Jourdan of Golfweek, the top three were grouped together for the first round.
Valdes entered the tournament in fine form having finished runner-up at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational earlier in the month, although the man who beat him was Ford, who will be looking to chase the leader in the PGA Tour University standings down this week.
As for Ballester, he's also on a great run after finishing T2 in September's Sahalee Players Championship before winning the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational later in the month. Earlier in the year, he became the first Spaniard to win the US Amateur.
There is still plenty of time left in the season regardless of the outcome of this week's event, which concludes on Tuesday, with the next recipients of a PGA Tour card not being confirmed until after the 2025 NCAA Division I Championship on 28 May.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
However, the grouping offers a golden opportunity for the frontrunners to make a statement as the battle for a place on the PGA Tour continues.
Whoever does earn the PGA Tour card will become only the third player to achieve it via PGA Tour University.
That’s because, to begin with, the player at the top of the standings at the end of the season earned a Korn Ferry Tour card, but the stakes were raised considerably in 2023 when the prize for finishing top was changed to a place on the PGA Tour.
Texas Tech senior Ludvig Aberg became the first player to gain a spot on the PGA Tour straight out of college when he topped the standings after that season’s NCAA Division I Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Arizona.
He was followed by Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen, who turned professional in June after taking the top spot for the 2023/24 season.
For those who ultimately miss out on first position at the end of the season, PGA Tour University offers other routes to the professional game, with those placed between second and 25th earning either a Korn Ferry Tour card or membership of the PGA Tour Americas.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Who Are The First-Time Winners On The DP World Tour This Season?
Joaquin Niemann claimed his maiden DP World Tour title in the ISPS Handa Australian Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It Depends On Who It Is' - Wyndham Clark Calls For Certain LIV Players To Return To PGA Tour
Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, the former US Open winner claimed that those who have 'won Majors and are most likely hall of famers' should be welcomed back to the circuit, despite leaving for LIV Golf
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'It Depends On Who It Is' - Wyndham Clark Calls For Certain LIV Players To Return To PGA Tour
Speaking on the No Laying Up podcast, the former US Open winner claimed that those who have 'won Majors and are most likely hall of famers' should be welcomed back to the circuit, despite leaving for LIV Golf
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Shriners Children's Open Final Round Tee Times
JT Poston takes a three-shot lead over Doug Ghim into the final round at TPC Summerlin - here are the tee times
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Have Watched The First Swing In This Video 50 Times' - Max Homa Reacts To Angel Hidalgo's Crazy Golf Swings
A video of Angel Hidalgo's swings have been causing reaction on social media, with even multiple-time PGA Tour winner, Max Homa, reacting to them!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Five-Putts At Shriners Children's Open As Wind Causes Chaos
After a lengthy delay, due to 50mph winds, the Shriners Children's Open saw chaos, with one example being Joseph Bramlett who five-putted from 10-feet
By Matt Cradock Published
-
14 Big Names From LIV Golf And PGA Tour On Surprisingly Long Win Droughts
There are 14 big names, multiple Major champions and former World No.1s from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf who are stuck in surprisingly long winning droughts
By Paul Higham Published
-
Have Golf Fans Clocked Off For The Season? Worrying PGA Tour Ratings Show Substantial Drop-Off
Prior to the new NFL season kicking off, PGA Tour Sundays were averaging in the millions for TV viewing figures - that is no longer the case, far from it...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Bizarro' - Joel Dahmen Reacts To Four-Stroke Penalty For Carrying 15th Club
The one-time PGA Tour winner and Netflix Full Swing star was docked four strokes in the Shriners Children's Open first round after realizing he had a 15th club in the bag
By Elliott Heath Last updated
-
Arizona And Northwestern Take College Honors At The Home Of Golf
The second annual St Andrews Links Collegiate event saw Northwestern and Arizona come out on top in a successful tournament at the Home of Golf
By Paul Higham Published