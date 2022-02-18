PGA Tour Pro Disqualified From Genesis Invitational
The 28-year-old signed for an incorrect score after posting an opening six-over 77
Wyndham Clark was disqualified from this week’s Genesis Invitational after finishing his opening round and signing for an incorrect score.
The 28-year-old posted a six-over 77 before being informed of his disqualification. The PGA Tour released a statement on Twitter, which read: “Wyndham Clark is a DQ following R1 of The Genesis Invitational for signing an incorrect scorecard.”
Wyndham Clark is a DQ following R1 of The Genesis Invitational for signing an incorrect scorecard.February 18, 2022
Clark came into the event at Riviera Country Club without much form, having missed the cut at last week’s raucous WM Phoenix Open. Having once hovered around the world’s top 100, he is now languishing down in 243rd place.
He is yet to win on the PGA Tour, with his best result coming at the 2020 Bermuda Championship where he lost out in a play-off to Brian Gay. Clark’s DQ means Brendan Steele and Brandon Hagy will be out in a twoball for today’s second round.
Joaquin Niemann set the Thursday pace with an eight-under 63 to lead by three from Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young and defending champion Max Homa. The Chilean has since extended his advantage after making a promising start on Friday.
All of the world’s top 10 are in action this week as the topic of the rumoured and highly controversial Saudi Golf League continues to hit the headlines. Ahead of the event, Rory McIlroy admitted he is “so sick” of the constant speculation, while World No. 1 Jon Rahm explicitly pledged his allegiance to the PGA Tour.
This comes after fellow Tour pro Kramer Hicock told the Stripe Show podcast that he had heard as many as 17 players had officially signed with the F1-style breakaway circuit. That number has since reportedly risen to 20, with an official announcement believed to be in the pipeline for the week of the Players Championship, the flagship event of the PGA Tour.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a handicap of 1. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Wilson Staff Model Driving Iron (21°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
