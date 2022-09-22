PGA Tour Commissioner Rules Out Ever Linking Up With LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Any hopes that the rivalry between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will end around the negotiating table with the two working together have been ruled out by Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

Speaking to Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley on the Golf Channel ahead of this week’s President’s Cup, the PGA Tour chief said the possibility of the two organisations working together is off the table, and has been for some time.

“I think I’ve been pretty clear on this, I don’t see it happening,” said Monahan. “When you look at where we are and you think about words and actions, we are currently in a lawsuit, so coming together and having conversations, to me that card is off the table and has been for a long period of time.”

World No.4 Patrick Cantlay is among those who have predicted the two organisations getting together to reach a mutually beneficial resolution but after Norman last week appeared to rule that out from the LIV side, Monahan is also standing firm.

He said: “When you look at the PGA Tour and you look at where we are today and you look at what it is that we try and accomplish every single day, what’s our focus - to put the best competitive platform forward for the best players in the world to achieve at the highest level, to win the championships that have history, that have tradition, that create legacy. And that is what we are going to continue to do, and we’re going to continue to get better at it, we’re going to continue to get stronger at it.

“You’ve heard me say before that we’re going to focus on the things that we control; we have more assets at our disposal, stronger partnerships, and we have the best players in the world telling us that not only are they going to commit to play more, but they also share that, they’re really looking at the organisation to accomplish that. So it’s all about where we are and where we’re going.”

LIV players are ineligible to play in this week’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, which sees an American team face an International team made up of the best players outside of Europe. LIV’s next event is next month at the new Stonehill Golf Course near Bangkok, Thailand.