Cantlay Sees End To Hostilities Between LIV Golf And PGA Tour

Patrick Cantlay is convinced that it’s only a matter of time until the power struggle at the top of the game involving LIV Golf and the PGA Tour is resolved.

The American, who is competing in this week’s Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow for the USA, explained that he sees a less fractured future for the game, and cited other sports behind his reasoning. He said: “I think what gets lost in all this is it's been so contentious, and it seems like it just continues to be contentious. I would be surprised if there's not some coming together intervention because I just don't know of any sport, really, that has a legitimate fractured sport.

“So I feel like if we're 10 years from now, everyone will be like, ‘Oh, yeah, that LIV stuff. I remember that,’ and we'll all be playing at least some of the same events together. I find it funny that people are so amped up about it because I don't - I maybe don't get as emotional about it as everyone seems to be getting.”

Cantlay reiterated his desire to stay on the PGA Tour in July, confirming he had no plans to join LIV Golf after the FedEx Cup. The 30-year-old stayed true to his world, but a host of players did sign up for LIV Golf after the season-ending Tour Championship, including current World No.3 Cameron Smith. However, Cantlay doesn’t think any of it will be seen as a big deal in the future. He said: “I just feel like at some point, when you start looking back on it, people will be surprised to hear, you know, ‘Oh, man, it was, you know, really contentious.' Because it just, it will feel like a blip on the radar once it's all settled. It's just right now very unknown.”

Cantlay admitted that, despite his confidence that the fractures will eventually be resolved, he still hears plenty of locker room talk about players leaving for LIV Golf, but that he doesn’t think too much about it. He said: “Yeah, I mean, you hear all the time some new top 10 player's going, right? We've been hearing stuff like that for a year or more. So until it actually happens, I give it basically no credence.”

Cantlay is paired with Xander Schauffele in the opening round (foursomes) of the Presidents Cup as they face Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott.