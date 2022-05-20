PGA Championship Greens Not Mown Due To Brutal Wind Gusts

The wind has meant that Southern Hills greens have not been cut ahead of round two

Elliott Heath
By
published

The greens have not been cut at Southern Hills for the second round's play at the PGA Championship due to strong winds.

A statement from the PGA of America stated: "Due to the forecasted high winds, all practice and golf course putting greens will not be mown today."

The PGA Championship weather forecast shows that winds are set to be around 20mph early on with gusts of 40mph. It looks to be strongest between 9am and midday for round two, meaning players on the late-early side of the draw will have drawn the short straw. Calm conditions on Thursday morning greeted the early starters before a windier afternoon, whilst the late starters on Friday are set to get the better weather.

The scoring average was 72.35 in the morning yesterday and went up almost a shot to 73.32 in the afternoon. There were 17 rounds under par in the morning vs just nine in the afternoon, and five rounds of 67 of better in the morning vs just one from the later starters.

Players will experience slower putting surfaces than they'd have usually faced in round two, with the greens staying longer than usual to avoid balls oscillating or even rolling away in the wind.

It means that overnight leader Rory McIlroy, who seeks his fifth Major and first in almost eight years, has been given a boost as morning scores in round two look set to be on the higher side.

