PGA Championship Greens Not Mown Due To Brutal Wind Gusts
The wind has meant that Southern Hills greens have not been cut ahead of round two
The greens have not been cut at Southern Hills for the second round's play at the PGA Championship due to strong winds.
A statement from the PGA of America stated: "Due to the forecasted high winds, all practice and golf course putting greens will not be mown today."
All set for day 2. This event will have a lot of twists and turns over the coming days as winds gust strongly today and then change direction over the weekend. Rory’s driving and short game yesterday were simply world class but a long way to go …@SkySportsGolf pic.twitter.com/LwR35Ga7BeMay 20, 2022
The PGA Championship weather forecast shows that winds are set to be around 20mph early on with gusts of 40mph. It looks to be strongest between 9am and midday for round two, meaning players on the late-early side of the draw will have drawn the short straw. Calm conditions on Thursday morning greeted the early starters before a windier afternoon, whilst the late starters on Friday are set to get the better weather.
The scoring average was 72.35 in the morning yesterday and went up almost a shot to 73.32 in the afternoon. There were 17 rounds under par in the morning vs just nine in the afternoon, and five rounds of 67 of better in the morning vs just one from the later starters.
Players will experience slower putting surfaces than they'd have usually faced in round two, with the greens staying longer than usual to avoid balls oscillating or even rolling away in the wind.
It means that overnight leader Rory McIlroy, who seeks his fifth Major and first in almost eight years, has been given a boost as morning scores in round two look set to be on the higher side.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
