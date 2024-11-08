Paul Waring Hits 'Best Shot Of My Life’ To Help Make DP World Tour History

Paul Waring carved out a slice of history with a stunning course-record 61 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - earning him the lowest halfway score ever on the DP World Tour.

The 39-year-old Englishman's 11-under round of 61 was the lowest of his career and his 19 under total after 36 holes is the lowest in relation to par in DP World Tour history.

Waring hit nine birdies and an eagle during a stunning second round at Yas Links - including a brilliant fairway wood from 250 yards on the 18th that set-up a closing birdie.

“That was the best shot I’ve ever hit in my life to be honest," said Waring after giving himself a five-shot lead and the hope of landing just a second DP World Tour tournament win in his 17 years as a pro.

Waring has just one previous victory from 331 starts on the DP World Tour, but the veteran from Birkenhead near Liverpool, who now lives in Dubai, is now in pole position for a huge success as he leads what's turning out to be a birdie fest in Abu Dhabi.

“In total honesty I’m just trying to keep going, keep making birdies," said Waring.

“Obviously feel great, swinging it great. Putter is behaving. That’s I’d say a weak spot for me now and again but I’ve done a lot of work on it, and since moving over to Dubai I’m very used to these style of greens as well.

“I’ve got a nice lead at the moment but even before I tee off tomorrow, someone might have caught me. So if I’m going to be involved on Sunday afternoon I’ve still got to keep going the way I am.”

✅ Shot of his life✅ Lowest career round✅ Course record 61 (-11)✅ Five shot lead@PaulWaringGolf with a grandstand finish from 250 yards 💪#ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/nVvHxDD7a8November 8, 2024

Waring, who also set a course record at Royal County Down during this year's Irish Open, eclipsed the previous 36-hole best on the DP World Tour of 18 under set by Ernie Els at the 2004 Heineken Classic at Royal Melbourne,

Winning the $1.53m first prize in Abu Dhabi would also fire Waring high enough up the Race To Dubai standings to win one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer this season.

First though, he has to hold off the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, who equalled the previous course record of 62 on Thursday and is five shots back as he chases a third Abu Dhabi victory.

Rory McIlroy is nine shots back after recording consecutive 67s to sit on 10 under which included a triple bogey on the 17th.

“I played quite nice up to that point and I feel like I hit a nice shot into 17, just trundled into the bunker,” said McIlroy.

“There wasn’t a lot of sand where the ball was and I just sort of made a mess of it from there, but bounced back well to birdie the last.”