Padraig Harrington Thinks Jon Rahm LIV Golf Move Sets 'Very High Anchor Price' For Future Deals

Padraig Harrington thinks one of the consequences of Jon Rahm’s move to LIV Golf could be the additional money players will expect to either sign for the circuit in the future or renegotiate deals.

The Masters champion has become arguably the biggest signing LIV Golf has made to date, with some reports suggesting he was offered around $600m to leave the PGA Tour behind to join the league.

If that figure is accurate, it would dwarf the sums reportedly paid to its existing players. For example, two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson was reportedly offered $125m for making the switch, Brooks Koepka in the region of $130m with six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson apparently receiving a signing on fee of around $200m.

Harrington explained deals expected by players in the future could be even higher following Rahm’s move. The three-time Major winner wrote on X: “Interesting consequence of the LIV/ Rahm 560m$ deal. It sets a very high anchor price for future signings as well as renegotiations for current players.”

Just before the start of my career sponsors paid per second of TV coverage on US telecast. Just WOW. Players would lose their temper on purpose and the likes for more TV time. Then the sponsors realized players would sign for a tiny fraction of that if it was guaranteed, so that…

However, even though the Irishman thinks the financial expectations of players will rise, he feels many may be disappointed, with only a handful able to command the largest sums.

He continued: “Most players will up their expectations of what they are worth but as we’ve seen with other big sponsors in the golf game, those sponsors know that they really only want to pay the top players (maybe 5 in any market) who move the needle and no one else really matters.

"Harsh I know but it’s how it is. Remember sponsors have to pay advertising $ to promote who they sponsor and those advertising $ cost the same to run for a top player as as lower ranked player.”

Padraig Harrington has identified an "interesting consequence" of Jon Rahm's move to LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harrington is not the only pro who has shared his opinions on the effect of money in the game in recent days. Two-time PGA Tour winner Mackenzie Hughes penned a lengthy social media message on why he thinks the men’s elite game is ‘in a sad place,’ citing the influx of money as a key factor.

Hughes also said he remains “hopeful” that the PGA Tour’s leadership can lead it back to “higher ground.” However, it appears Harrington thinks the huge sums in the men's professional game may have an even bigger say on its future before that happens.