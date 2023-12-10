PGA Tour Pro Pens Lengthy Social Media Thread Sharing Thoughts On Why He Thinks Elite Game Is 'In A Sad Place'
Mackenzie Hughes has offered his thoughts on the current state of the men’s professional game
Over 18 months since LIV Golf arrived on the scene, the men’s professional game is entering a critical few weeks, with the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind the newer circuit working towards a 31 December deadline to reach an agreement that would see them join forces.
To add to the uncertainty, LIV Golf has now made arguably its biggest signing yet, with Masters Champion Jon Rahm the latest to leave the PGA Tour behind to join the big-money league.
With clarity over the direction of the game lacking, PGA Tour pro Mackenzie Hughes has offered his thoughts on the current situation in a lengthy social media post, and says that the professional game is in a "sad place."
He wrote on X: “Men’s professional golf is in a sad place. The direction it's headed right now isn't healthy or good for the sport. And I know many of you are upset with the recent developments - I would be too. I had some thoughts I wanted to share.
“When I was younger, I dreamed of playing on the PGA Tour. I wanted to play against the best. When I got there, I couldn't believe how amazing it was. We've had some issues in the past couple of years, but it's still an incredible place to 'work'.'”
Not only does LIV Golf offer $25m purses for its regular tournaments, but in an attempt to compete, the PGA Tour has introduced designated events with prize funds of $20m commonplace. However, Hughes doesn’t see how that can continue.
He explained: “Unfortunately, money has changed things. Charity used to be a huge priority on tour, but it's taken a backseat. LIV has overvalued the worth of golfers so much that it has ruined our perspective, and pushed purses to unsustainable levels. The marketplace seems broken.”
As well as Rahm’s move to LIV Golf, several other high-profile players, including 2022 Open Champion Cameron Smith, former World No.1 Brooks Koepka and 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau, now ply their trade on the circuit, and Hughes explained why that fracture at the top of the elite game is unhealthy.
“Fans want to see the best compete against each other,” he wrote. “Instead, we are watching the top players split into separate camps. It is frustrating to watch. I'm also a huge sports fan and would hate for my favorite players to get plucked away one by one.”
If a deal is not agreed between the PGA Tour and PIF, there are fears the division will continue to grow, with one of LIV Golf’s biggest critics, Brandel Chamblee, expressing his wish that the PGA Tour and PIF agree to a merger to bring the game back together.
With the deadline between the two entities fast approaching, Hughes said he remains hopeful that the PGA Tour’s leadership can reclaim the “higher ground.”
He wrote: “We need to find a way to resonate with all of you and lead the PGA Tour back to higher ground. Hopefully, our leadership can make that happen. The uncertainty has been really difficult for us but I remain hopeful.”
