KLM Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023
Bernardus Golf hosts as last year’s winner Victor Perez goes in search of his fourth DP World Tour triumph
The DP World Tour heads to the Netherlands for the KLM Open at Bernardus Golf, the host venue for the 2026 Solheim Cup.
Last year, Victor Perez produced a putting masterclass to claim a dramatic win following a late collapse by Ryan Fox and the Frenchman is back this week hoping to repeat the trick.
Following his impressive PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd, the man Perez beat last year has secured special temporary membership to the PGA Tour for the rest of the season, handing him unlimited sponsor exemptions as he looks to earn his Tour card for 2024. That means he’s playing in the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, rather than on the DP World Tour.
One of the form players in recent months has been Pole Adrian Meronk. The World No.47 won the Italian Open at the host venue for this year’s Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. He will be keen to demonstrate his credentials as a candidate for Team Europe this week too. Given he is also the highest-ranked player in the field, he will have added reason to believe that he can continue the form that appears to make him a lock for the biennial tournament.
Two years ago, Swede Kristoffer Broberg beat German Matti Schmid by three shots, and both players return hoping for similarly strong performances. Three Spaniards in the world’s top 100 also appear this week – Adri Arnaus, Pablo Larrazabal and Adrian Otaegui – and they will also be confident of performing strongly.
Much of the local expectation will rest on the shoulders of Joost Luiten. The six-time DP World Tour winner has claimed victory in this event twice, most recently in 2016, and after two finishes of third on the Tour since the start of the year, he’ll be hopeful of completing a hat-trick of wins in his homeland this week.
Simon Forsstrom won the Soudal Open in Belgium earlier in the month for his maiden win on the Tour and he will surely feel he has momentum behind him this week, while Nick Bachem, who won the Jonsson Workwear Open in March, plays too.
Participants are competing for a purse of $2m. The winner will claim $340,000 while the runner-up will take home $220,000.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 KLM Open.
KLM Open Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$125,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
KLM Open Prize Field 2023
- Thomas Aiken
- Dario Antonisse
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Alexander Björk
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Jorge Campillo
- Rowin Caron
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Wenyi Ding
- Victor Dubuisson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Stephen Gallacher
- Manu Gandas
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Mateusz Gradecki
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Rikuya Hoshino
- David Howell
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Sam Hutsby
- Jack Ingham
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Jerry Ji
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Yeongsu Kim
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Denny Kloeth
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Joshua Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Richard Mansell
- Sven Maurits
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Lukas Nemecz
- Wilco Nienaber
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Adrian Otaegui
- Renato Paratore
- John Parry
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Davey Porsius
- Garrick Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Richie Ramsay
- David Ravetto
- Jc Ritchie
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Jayden Schaper
- Matti Schmid
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Brandon Stone
- Ockie Strydom
- Tristen Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Mike Toorop
- Sami Välimäki
- Lars Van Der Vight
- Darius Van Driel
- Lars Van Meijel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Vince Van Veen
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Blake Windred
- Ashun Wu
Where Is The KLM Open?
The tournament is being held at Bernardus Golf near Eindhoven. That will also be the venue for the 2026 Solheim Cup. The Kyle Phillips-designed course opened in 2018, but it has already built a solid reputation and has hosted the KLM Open for the last two years.
Who Is In The Field For The KLM Open?
The highest-ranked player in the field for the KLM Open is Pole Adrian Meronk, who will be looking to cement his Ryder Cup credentials at the tournament. Other notable names include last year’s winner Victor Perez, 2021 winner Kristoffer Broberg and local hope Joost Luiten.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Charles Schwab Challenge Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers In This Week's Field
Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge and ranks the top five golfers he thinks have the best chance of winning.
By Johnny Covers • Published
-
Brooks Knows More About LIV Than Anyone - Harmon Says Koepka Is All-In On New Tour
Claude Harmon III rejects talk of Brooks Koepka leaving LIV Golf, saying he's in every meeting and knows more than most about their inner workings
By Paul Higham • Published