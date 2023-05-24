KLM Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2023

The DP World Tour heads to the Netherlands for the KLM Open at Bernardus Golf, the host venue for the 2026 Solheim Cup.

Last year, Victor Perez produced a putting masterclass to claim a dramatic win following a late collapse by Ryan Fox and the Frenchman is back this week hoping to repeat the trick.

Following his impressive PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd, the man Perez beat last year has secured special temporary membership to the PGA Tour for the rest of the season, handing him unlimited sponsor exemptions as he looks to earn his Tour card for 2024. That means he’s playing in the Charles Schwab Challenge this week, rather than on the DP World Tour.

One of the form players in recent months has been Pole Adrian Meronk. The World No.47 won the Italian Open at the host venue for this year’s Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. He will be keen to demonstrate his credentials as a candidate for Team Europe this week too. Given he is also the highest-ranked player in the field, he will have added reason to believe that he can continue the form that appears to make him a lock for the biennial tournament.

Two years ago, Swede Kristoffer Broberg beat German Matti Schmid by three shots, and both players return hoping for similarly strong performances. Three Spaniards in the world’s top 100 also appear this week – Adri Arnaus, Pablo Larrazabal and Adrian Otaegui – and they will also be confident of performing strongly.

Much of the local expectation will rest on the shoulders of Joost Luiten. The six-time DP World Tour winner has claimed victory in this event twice, most recently in 2016, and after two finishes of third on the Tour since the start of the year, he’ll be hopeful of completing a hat-trick of wins in his homeland this week.

Simon Forsstrom won the Soudal Open in Belgium earlier in the month for his maiden win on the Tour and he will surely feel he has momentum behind him this week, while Nick Bachem, who won the Jonsson Workwear Open in March, plays too.

Participants are competing for a purse of $2m. The winner will claim $340,000 while the runner-up will take home $220,000.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2023 KLM Open.

KLM Open Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

KLM Open Prize Field 2023

Thomas Aiken

Dario Antonisse

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Alexander Björk

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Kristoffer Broberg

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Jorge Campillo

Rowin Caron

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Wenyi Ding

Victor Dubuisson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Stephen Gallacher

Manu Gandas

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Mateusz Gradecki

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Ryo Hisatsune

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Rikuya Hoshino

David Howell

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Sam Hutsby

Jack Ingham

Aguri Iwasaki

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Jerry Ji

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Yeongsu Kim

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Denny Kloeth

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Joshua Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Richard Mansell

Sven Maurits

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Lukas Nemecz

Wilco Nienaber

Niklas Nørgaard

Adrian Otaegui

Renato Paratore

John Parry

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Davey Porsius

Garrick Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

David Ravetto

Jc Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Jayden Schaper

Matti Schmid

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Brandon Stone

Ockie Strydom

Tristen Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Mike Toorop

Sami Välimäki

Lars Van Der Vight

Darius Van Driel

Lars Van Meijel

Daniel Van Tonder

Vince Van Veen

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Blake Windred

Ashun Wu

Where Is The KLM Open? The tournament is being held at Bernardus Golf near Eindhoven. That will also be the venue for the 2026 Solheim Cup. The Kyle Phillips-designed course opened in 2018, but it has already built a solid reputation and has hosted the KLM Open for the last two years.